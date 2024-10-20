Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity quiz Flashcards
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity quiz
Which cells are involved in a secondary immune response?
Memory B cells and memory T cells are involved in a secondary immune response.The secondary response is also called which of the following: primary response, memory response, or initial response?
The secondary response is also called the memory response.Which of the following is a characteristic of a secondary immune response: slower response, weaker response, or faster and stronger response?
A characteristic of a secondary immune response is a faster and stronger response.What type of antibodies are primarily produced during a secondary immune response?
IgG antibodies are primarily produced during a secondary immune response.How does the secondary immune response compare in speed to the primary immune response?
The secondary immune response is significantly faster than the primary immune response.What role do memory B and T cells play in the adaptive immune system?
Memory B and T cells enable a faster and stronger secondary immune response.Why might symptoms not develop during a secondary immune response?
Symptoms might not develop because the pathogen is eliminated before symptoms can appear.What happens to antibody production time during a secondary exposure to an antigen?
Antibody production time is significantly reduced during a secondary exposure to an antigen.What is the first class of antibodies produced during a primary immune response?
IgM antibodies are the first class produced during a primary immune response.How does repeated exposure to the same antigen affect the immune response?
Repeated exposure leads to increasingly effective immune responses due to immunological memory.