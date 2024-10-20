Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity quiz

Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity quiz
  • Which cells are involved in a secondary immune response?
    Memory B cells and memory T cells are involved in a secondary immune response.
  • The secondary response is also called which of the following: primary response, memory response, or initial response?
    The secondary response is also called the memory response.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of a secondary immune response: slower response, weaker response, or faster and stronger response?
    A characteristic of a secondary immune response is a faster and stronger response.
  • What type of antibodies are primarily produced during a secondary immune response?
    IgG antibodies are primarily produced during a secondary immune response.
  • How does the secondary immune response compare in speed to the primary immune response?
    The secondary immune response is significantly faster than the primary immune response.
  • What role do memory B and T cells play in the adaptive immune system?
    Memory B and T cells enable a faster and stronger secondary immune response.
  • Why might symptoms not develop during a secondary immune response?
    Symptoms might not develop because the pathogen is eliminated before symptoms can appear.
  • What happens to antibody production time during a secondary exposure to an antigen?
    Antibody production time is significantly reduced during a secondary exposure to an antigen.
  • What is the first class of antibodies produced during a primary immune response?
    IgM antibodies are the first class produced during a primary immune response.
  • How does repeated exposure to the same antigen affect the immune response?
    Repeated exposure leads to increasingly effective immune responses due to immunological memory.