Primary Lymphoid Organs definitions Flashcards

Hematopoiesis The process of blood cell formation, including the production of T and B lymphocytes in the red bone marrow.

Lymphocytopoiesis The formation of lymphocytes, specifically T and B cells, originating in the red bone marrow.

Immunocompetent The state of being capable of carrying out an effective immune response against specific pathogens.

Thymus A bilobed organ in the mediastinum essential for T cell maturation and selection, part of the lymphatic, immune, and endocrine systems.

Mediastinum The region in the upper chest behind the sternum, between the lungs, and above the heart, where the thymus is located.

Blood-thymus barrier A barrier formed by thymic epithelial cells preventing antigens in the blood from disrupting T cell maturation in the thymus.

Trabeculae Inward capsular extensions of dense irregular connective tissue dividing the thymus lobes into smaller lobules.

Lobules Smaller compartments within each lobe of the thymus, containing an outer cortex and an inner medulla.

Outer cortex The region in thymic lobules where premature T cells begin their maturation process.

Inner medulla The region in thymic lobules containing mature T cells, marked by lighter staining in micrographs.

Thymic corpuscles Concentric whorls of thymic epithelial cells in the inner medulla, involved in regulatory T cell development.

Regulatory T cells A special type of T cell developed in the thymus, important for preventing autoimmune diseases.

Adipose tissue Fatty tissue that accumulates in the thymus as it atrophies with age, replacing thymic tissue.

Thymic epithelial cells Specialized cells in the thymus forming the blood-thymus barrier and thymic corpuscles, secreting signaling molecules.