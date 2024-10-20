Primary Lymphoid Organs quiz Flashcards
Primary Lymphoid Organs quiz
Which of the following are primary lymphoid organs: red bone marrow, thymus, spleen, lymph nodes?
Red bone marrow and thymus are primary lymphoid organs.What is the primary lymphoid organ responsible for T cell maturation?
The thymus is responsible for T cell maturation.Where do B cells mature in the body?
B cells mature in the red bone marrow.Which primary lymphoid organ is located in the mediastinum?
The thymus is located in the mediastinum.What is the role of the blood-thymus barrier?
The blood-thymus barrier prevents antigens from disrupting T cell maturation in the thymus.What happens to the thymus as we age?
The thymus atrophies, decreasing in size and activity, but continues to produce T cells at a reduced rate.Which organ is crucial for hematopoiesis and lymphocytopoiesis?
The red bone marrow is crucial for hematopoiesis and lymphocytopoiesis.What is the function of thymic corpuscles?
Thymic corpuscles are involved in the development of regulatory T cells, which help prevent autoimmune diseases.What type of tissue replaces the thymus as it atrophies?
Fibrous and fatty tissue replace the thymus as it atrophies.What is unique about the thymus compared to other lymphoid organs?
The thymus is unique because it only contains T cells and lacks lymphoid follicles or nodules, which contain B cells.