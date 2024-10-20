Skip to main content
Primary Lymphoid Organs quiz Flashcards

  • Which of the following are primary lymphoid organs: red bone marrow, thymus, spleen, lymph nodes?
    Red bone marrow and thymus are primary lymphoid organs.
  • What is the primary lymphoid organ responsible for T cell maturation?
    The thymus is responsible for T cell maturation.
  • Where do B cells mature in the body?
    B cells mature in the red bone marrow.
  • Which primary lymphoid organ is located in the mediastinum?
    The thymus is located in the mediastinum.
  • What is the role of the blood-thymus barrier?
    The blood-thymus barrier prevents antigens from disrupting T cell maturation in the thymus.
  • What happens to the thymus as we age?
    The thymus atrophies, decreasing in size and activity, but continues to produce T cells at a reduced rate.
  • Which organ is crucial for hematopoiesis and lymphocytopoiesis?
    The red bone marrow is crucial for hematopoiesis and lymphocytopoiesis.
  • What is the function of thymic corpuscles?
    Thymic corpuscles are involved in the development of regulatory T cells, which help prevent autoimmune diseases.
  • What type of tissue replaces the thymus as it atrophies?
    Fibrous and fatty tissue replace the thymus as it atrophies.
  • What is unique about the thymus compared to other lymphoid organs?
    The thymus is unique because it only contains T cells and lacks lymphoid follicles or nodules, which contain B cells.