Primary Lymphoid Organs quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the main hormone secreted by the thymus gland? The main hormone secreted by the thymus gland is thymosin.

What is the primary site of hematopoiesis in the body? The primary site of hematopoiesis is the red bone marrow. It produces all blood cells, including T and B lymphocytes.

Where do B cells become immunocompetent before migrating to secondary lymphoid organs? B cells become immunocompetent in the red bone marrow. After maturation, they migrate to secondary lymphoid organs like lymph nodes.