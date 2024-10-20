Skip to main content
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells definitions Flashcards

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells definitions
  • Prokaryotic cells
    Cells lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, typically unicellular and smaller in size.
  • Eukaryotic cells
    Cells with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, can be unicellular or multicellular, and are larger in size.
  • Nucleus
    Membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells housing linear DNA.
  • Nucleoid
    Region in prokaryotic cells where circular DNA is located.
  • Ribosomes
    Cell structures responsible for protein synthesis, differing in size between cell types.
  • Binary fission
    Simple cell division process in prokaryotic cells.
  • Mitosis
    Complex cell division process in eukaryotic cells, involving cytokinesis.
  • Cytokinesis
    Process following mitosis, dividing the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.
  • Circular DNA
    DNA structure found in prokaryotic cells.
  • Linear DNA
    DNA structure found in eukaryotic cells.
  • Membrane-bound organelles
    Structures within eukaryotic cells, absent in prokaryotic cells.
  • 70S ribosomes
    Smaller ribosomes found in prokaryotic cells.
  • 80S ribosomes
    Larger ribosomes found in eukaryotic cells.
  • Cell membrane
    Structure surrounding all cells, maintaining the cell's environment.
  • Biomolecules
    Essential molecules like carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids found in all cells.