Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Prokaryotic cells Cells lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, typically unicellular and smaller in size.

Eukaryotic cells Cells with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, can be unicellular or multicellular, and are larger in size.

Nucleus Membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells housing linear DNA.

Nucleoid Region in prokaryotic cells where circular DNA is located.

Ribosomes Cell structures responsible for protein synthesis, differing in size between cell types.

Binary fission Simple cell division process in prokaryotic cells.

Mitosis Complex cell division process in eukaryotic cells, involving cytokinesis.

Cytokinesis Process following mitosis, dividing the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.

Circular DNA DNA structure found in prokaryotic cells.

Linear DNA DNA structure found in eukaryotic cells.

Membrane-bound organelles Structures within eukaryotic cells, absent in prokaryotic cells.

70S ribosomes Smaller ribosomes found in prokaryotic cells.

80S ribosomes Larger ribosomes found in eukaryotic cells.

Cell membrane Structure surrounding all cells, maintaining the cell's environment.