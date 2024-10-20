Propagation of Action Potentials definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Propagation The unidirectional spread of an action potential down the axon membrane.

Action Potential A series of events involving depolarization and repolarization of the axon membrane.

Continuous Conduction A slow propagation along unmyelinated axons where each segment depolarizes sequentially.

Saltatory Conduction A rapid propagation along myelinated axons where action potentials leap between nodes of Ranvier.

Depolarization The process where voltage-gated sodium channels open, allowing sodium ions to enter the axon.

Refractory Period A period following an action potential during which the axon cannot be depolarized again.

Myelin An insulating layer around axons that speeds up neural communication by preventing current leakage.

Nodes of Ranvier Gaps between myelin sheaths where depolarization occurs during saltatory conduction.

Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels Channels that open in response to changes in membrane potential, allowing sodium ions to enter.

Membrane Potential The electrical potential difference across the axon membrane, crucial for action potential propagation.

Sodium Ions Positively charged ions that enter the axon during depolarization, contributing to action potential propagation.

Current Leakage The loss of electrical current from the axon, prevented by myelin in saltatory conduction.

Unmyelinated Axons Axons lacking myelin, resulting in slower continuous conduction of action potentials.

Myelinated Axons Axons covered with myelin, allowing for faster saltatory conduction of action potentials.