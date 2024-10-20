Propagation of Action Potentials quiz Flashcards
Propagation of Action Potentials quiz
How is an action potential propagated along an axon?
An action potential is propagated along an axon through a series of depolarization events, moving unidirectionally down the axon membrane.Which describes the propagation of depolarization down an axon?
Depolarization down an axon involves the sequential opening of voltage-gated sodium channels, allowing sodium ions to enter and depolarize the membrane.What distributes an action potential throughout the inside of the muscle fiber?
The T-tubules distribute an action potential throughout the inside of the muscle fiber, ensuring rapid and uniform contraction.How does an action potential move deep into the muscle cell?
An action potential moves deep into the muscle cell via the T-tubules, which carry the depolarization signal into the cell's interior.What ensures the one-way propagation of action potentials along an axon?
The refractory period of the axon membrane ensures the one-way propagation of action potentials by preventing backward movement.Which does not affect the speed of an action potential along an axon?
The length of the axon does not affect the speed of an action potential; instead, factors like myelination and axon diameter do.Which of the following increase(s) speed of action potential propagation down the axon? (a) Myelination (b) Axon diameter (c) Temperature (d) Axon length
Myelination and axon diameter increase the speed of action potential propagation down the axon.What is continuous conduction?
Continuous conduction is the slow propagation of action potentials along unmyelinated axons, where each segment depolarizes sequentially.What is saltatory conduction?
Saltatory conduction is the rapid propagation of action potentials along myelinated axons, where the action potential 'leaps' from node to node.Why is saltatory conduction faster than continuous conduction?
Saltatory conduction is faster because myelin insulates the axon, preventing current leakage and allowing the action potential to leap between nodes of Ranvier.