Propagation of Action Potentials quiz #1 Flashcards

Which type of neuron conducts impulses faster: myelinated or unmyelinated axons? Myelinated axons conduct impulses faster due to saltatory conduction, where the action potential leaps from node to node, while unmyelinated axons use slower continuous conduction.

What prevents the action potential from traveling backward along the axon during propagation? The area behind the action potential enters a refractory period, which prevents the current from moving backward. This ensures the unidirectional spread of the action potential.

In continuous conduction, what attracts sodium ions to the next segment of the axon? Sodium ions are attracted to the next segment because the adjacent membrane is still at its negative resting potential. This attraction helps depolarize the next segment and propagate the action potential.

Where are voltage-gated sodium channels concentrated in myelinated axons? Voltage-gated sodium channels are concentrated at the nodes of Ranvier in myelinated axons. These nodes are the only places where depolarization occurs during saltatory conduction.

How does myelin affect the movement of current along the axon? Myelin insulates the axon and prevents current from leaking out. This allows the current to travel rapidly down the myelinated segments to the next node.

Why is the term 'saltatory' used to describe this type of conduction? The term 'saltatory' comes from the Latin word 'saltare,' meaning to leap. It describes how the action potential appears to jump from node to node along the axon.