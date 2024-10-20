Properties of Graded and Action Potentials definitions Flashcards
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials definitions
- Graded PotentialsVariable strength signals occurring on dendrites or cell body in response to a stimulus.
- Action PotentialsBrief, uniform depolarization events propagating along the axon, triggered at the initial segment.
- DepolarizationA process making the membrane more positive, crucial in action potentials.
- HyperpolarizationA process making the membrane more negative, possible in graded potentials.
- Initial SegmentThe axon region where graded potentials transition to action potentials.
- ThresholdThe membrane potential of approximately -55 millivolts required to trigger an action potential.
- All-or-None PrincipleA concept where action potentials fire only if the threshold is reached, with identical magnitude.
- DendritesNeuron structures receiving signals, where graded potentials typically occur.
- AxonNeuron structure sending signals, where action potentials propagate.
- StimulusAn external factor causing ion channels to open or close, initiating graded potentials.
- Membrane PotentialThe electrical potential difference across a cell's membrane, crucial for neuron signaling.
- Resting PotentialThe baseline membrane potential of a neuron, typically around -70 millivolts.
- Signal StrengthThe magnitude of a stimulus affecting the strength of graded potentials.
- PropagationThe process of action potentials traveling along the axon.
- NeuronA nerve cell responsible for receiving and transmitting signals through graded and action potentials.