Properties of Graded and Action Potentials definitions Flashcards

  • Graded Potentials
    Variable strength signals occurring on dendrites or cell body in response to a stimulus.
  • Action Potentials
    Brief, uniform depolarization events propagating along the axon, triggered at the initial segment.
  • Depolarization
    A process making the membrane more positive, crucial in action potentials.
  • Hyperpolarization
    A process making the membrane more negative, possible in graded potentials.
  • Initial Segment
    The axon region where graded potentials transition to action potentials.
  • Threshold
    The membrane potential of approximately -55 millivolts required to trigger an action potential.
  • All-or-None Principle
    A concept where action potentials fire only if the threshold is reached, with identical magnitude.
  • Dendrites
    Neuron structures receiving signals, where graded potentials typically occur.
  • Axon
    Neuron structure sending signals, where action potentials propagate.
  • Stimulus
    An external factor causing ion channels to open or close, initiating graded potentials.
  • Membrane Potential
    The electrical potential difference across a cell's membrane, crucial for neuron signaling.
  • Resting Potential
    The baseline membrane potential of a neuron, typically around -70 millivolts.
  • Signal Strength
    The magnitude of a stimulus affecting the strength of graded potentials.
  • Propagation
    The process of action potentials traveling along the axon.
  • Neuron
    A nerve cell responsible for receiving and transmitting signals through graded and action potentials.