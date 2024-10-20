Properties of Graded and Action Potentials definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Graded Potentials Variable strength signals occurring on dendrites or cell body in response to a stimulus.

Action Potentials Brief, uniform depolarization events propagating along the axon, triggered at the initial segment.

Depolarization A process making the membrane more positive, crucial in action potentials.

Hyperpolarization A process making the membrane more negative, possible in graded potentials.

Initial Segment The axon region where graded potentials transition to action potentials.

Threshold The membrane potential of approximately -55 millivolts required to trigger an action potential.

All-or-None Principle A concept where action potentials fire only if the threshold is reached, with identical magnitude.

Dendrites Neuron structures receiving signals, where graded potentials typically occur.

Axon Neuron structure sending signals, where action potentials propagate.

Stimulus An external factor causing ion channels to open or close, initiating graded potentials.

Membrane Potential The electrical potential difference across a cell's membrane, crucial for neuron signaling.

Resting Potential The baseline membrane potential of a neuron, typically around -70 millivolts.

Signal Strength The magnitude of a stimulus affecting the strength of graded potentials.

Propagation The process of action potentials traveling along the axon.