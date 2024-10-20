Properties of Graded and Action Potentials quiz Flashcards
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials quiz
Which of the following is not a difference between graded potentials and action potentials?
Graded potentials can vary in strength, while action potentials are always identical in magnitude.Where do graded potentials typically occur in a neuron?
Graded potentials typically occur on dendrites or the cell body.What is the threshold value required to trigger an action potential?
The threshold value required to trigger an action potential is approximately -55 millivolts.What type of signal are action potentials considered in neurons?
Action potentials are considered output signals in neurons.Can graded potentials be hyperpolarizing?
Yes, graded potentials can be either depolarizing or hyperpolarizing.Do graded potentials require a minimum threshold to be triggered?
No, graded potentials do not require a minimum threshold to be triggered.What is the nature of action potentials in terms of signal strength?
Action potentials are identical in magnitude regardless of the stimulus strength.What is the initial segment of the axon responsible for in neurons?
The initial segment of the axon is responsible for transitioning graded potentials into action potentials if the signal is strong enough.What is the resting potential of the initial segment before an action potential is triggered?
The resting potential of the initial segment is typically -70 millivolts.What is the all-or-none principle in relation to action potentials?
The all-or-none principle states that an action potential will always fire if the threshold is reached, regardless of stimulus strength.