Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions Flashcards

Cohesion The ability of water molecules to stick to each other due to hydrogen bonding.

Adhesion The ability of water molecules to stick to non-water molecules, such as glass.

Hydrogen Bonding A type of attraction between water molecules that enables cohesion and adhesion.

Surface Tension A measure of the difficulty in breaking the surface of a liquid due to cohesive forces.

Polar Object An object with a distribution of electric charge that allows water to adhere to it.

Solvent A substance, like water, that can dissolve other substances, crucial for biological processes.

Liquid Water A state of water that exhibits unique cohesive and adhesive properties.

Paperclip An example used to demonstrate water's surface tension by not breaking the surface.

Glass A polar object that demonstrates water's adhesive properties.