Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions Flashcards

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions
- CohesionThe ability of water molecules to stick to each other due to hydrogen bonding.
- AdhesionThe ability of water molecules to stick to non-water molecules, such as glass.
- Hydrogen BondingA type of attraction between water molecules that enables cohesion and adhesion.
- Surface TensionA measure of the difficulty in breaking the surface of a liquid due to cohesive forces.
- Polar ObjectAn object with a distribution of electric charge that allows water to adhere to it.
- SolventA substance, like water, that can dissolve other substances, crucial for biological processes.
- Liquid WaterA state of water that exhibits unique cohesive and adhesive properties.
- PaperclipAn example used to demonstrate water's surface tension by not breaking the surface.
- GlassA polar object that demonstrates water's adhesive properties.
- Biological ProcessesProcesses in living organisms where water's solvent properties are essential.