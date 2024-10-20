Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions
  • Cohesion
    The ability of water molecules to stick to each other due to hydrogen bonding.
  • Adhesion
    The ability of water molecules to stick to non-water molecules, such as glass.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    A type of attraction between water molecules that enables cohesion and adhesion.
  • Surface Tension
    A measure of the difficulty in breaking the surface of a liquid due to cohesive forces.
  • Polar Object
    An object with a distribution of electric charge that allows water to adhere to it.
  • Solvent
    A substance, like water, that can dissolve other substances, crucial for biological processes.
  • Liquid Water
    A state of water that exhibits unique cohesive and adhesive properties.
  • Paperclip
    An example used to demonstrate water's surface tension by not breaking the surface.
  • Glass
    A polar object that demonstrates water's adhesive properties.
  • Biological Processes
    Processes in living organisms where water's solvent properties are essential.