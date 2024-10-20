Properties of Water- Density definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Density A measure of how tightly packed molecules are in a substance, affecting whether it floats or sinks in another substance.

Liquid Water A state of water where molecules are tightly packed, constantly forming and breaking hydrogen bonds, resulting in high density.

Solid Ice A state of water where molecules form a stable lattice structure, expanding and resulting in lower density than liquid water.

Hydrogen Bonds Weak attractions between water molecules, crucial for the formation of water's lattice structure in ice.

Lattice Structure An organized arrangement of molecules in solid ice, leading to expansion and lower density compared to liquid water.

Insulation The process by which a layer of ice prevents heat loss from the liquid water below, crucial for sustaining life in cold conditions.

Ice Ages Periods of extreme cold in Earth's history, where the insulating properties of ice allowed oceans to remain liquid beneath the surface.

Molecule Expansion The increase in space between molecules in solid ice due to stable hydrogen bonds, resulting in lower density.

Top-Down Freezing The process where water freezes from the surface downwards, forming an insulating ice layer on top.