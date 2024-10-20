Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Density definitions Flashcards

Properties of Water- Density definitions
  • Density
    A measure of how tightly packed molecules are in a substance, affecting whether it floats or sinks in another substance.
  • Liquid Water
    A state of water where molecules are tightly packed, constantly forming and breaking hydrogen bonds, resulting in high density.
  • Solid Ice
    A state of water where molecules form a stable lattice structure, expanding and resulting in lower density than liquid water.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Weak attractions between water molecules, crucial for the formation of water's lattice structure in ice.
  • Lattice Structure
    An organized arrangement of molecules in solid ice, leading to expansion and lower density compared to liquid water.
  • Insulation
    The process by which a layer of ice prevents heat loss from the liquid water below, crucial for sustaining life in cold conditions.
  • Ice Ages
    Periods of extreme cold in Earth's history, where the insulating properties of ice allowed oceans to remain liquid beneath the surface.
  • Molecule Expansion
    The increase in space between molecules in solid ice due to stable hydrogen bonds, resulting in lower density.
  • Top-Down Freezing
    The process where water freezes from the surface downwards, forming an insulating ice layer on top.
  • Temperature Fluctuations
    Variations in temperature over time, which can lead to freezing conditions that challenge the survival of life.