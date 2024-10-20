Properties of Water- Density definitions Flashcards
Properties of Water- Density definitions
- DensityA measure of how tightly packed molecules are in a substance, affecting whether it floats or sinks in another substance.
- Liquid WaterA state of water where molecules are tightly packed, constantly forming and breaking hydrogen bonds, resulting in high density.
- Solid IceA state of water where molecules form a stable lattice structure, expanding and resulting in lower density than liquid water.
- Hydrogen BondsWeak attractions between water molecules, crucial for the formation of water's lattice structure in ice.
- Lattice StructureAn organized arrangement of molecules in solid ice, leading to expansion and lower density compared to liquid water.
- InsulationThe process by which a layer of ice prevents heat loss from the liquid water below, crucial for sustaining life in cold conditions.
- Ice AgesPeriods of extreme cold in Earth's history, where the insulating properties of ice allowed oceans to remain liquid beneath the surface.
- Molecule ExpansionThe increase in space between molecules in solid ice due to stable hydrogen bonds, resulting in lower density.
- Top-Down FreezingThe process where water freezes from the surface downwards, forming an insulating ice layer on top.
- Temperature FluctuationsVariations in temperature over time, which can lead to freezing conditions that challenge the survival of life.