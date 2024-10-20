Properties of Water- Thermal definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Kinetic Energy Energy in the form of motion; substances in motion possess this type of energy.

Temperature Average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample, indicating the average motion of the molecules.

Thermal Energy Total kinetic energy of molecules transferred as heat, dependent on both temperature and volume.

Specific Heat Amount of heat energy required to raise or lower the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree Celsius.

Homeostasis Maintenance of stable internal conditions in living organisms despite external environmental changes.

Heat of Vaporization Amount of heat energy required to convert 1 gram of a liquid into its gaseous state.

Hydrogen Bonds Strong intermolecular forces between water molecules, contributing to water's high specific heat and heat of vaporization.

Evaporation Phase transition from liquid to gas, requiring significant energy to break intermolecular bonds.

Water Vapor Gaseous form of water, characterized by widely spaced molecules and absence of hydrogen bonds.

Liquid Water State of water where molecules are densely packed and hydrogen bonds are present.

Volume Amount of space occupied by a substance, influencing its thermal energy.

Heat Energy Form of energy transferred between substances due to temperature differences.

Molecules Smallest units of a chemical compound that can take part in a chemical reaction.

Phase Transition Change of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as from liquid to gas.