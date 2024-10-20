Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Thermal definitions Flashcards

Properties of Water- Thermal definitions
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy in the form of motion; substances in motion possess this type of energy.
  • Temperature
    Average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample, indicating the average motion of the molecules.
  • Thermal Energy
    Total kinetic energy of molecules transferred as heat, dependent on both temperature and volume.
  • Specific Heat
    Amount of heat energy required to raise or lower the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree Celsius.
  • Homeostasis
    Maintenance of stable internal conditions in living organisms despite external environmental changes.
  • Heat of Vaporization
    Amount of heat energy required to convert 1 gram of a liquid into its gaseous state.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Strong intermolecular forces between water molecules, contributing to water's high specific heat and heat of vaporization.
  • Evaporation
    Phase transition from liquid to gas, requiring significant energy to break intermolecular bonds.
  • Water Vapor
    Gaseous form of water, characterized by widely spaced molecules and absence of hydrogen bonds.
  • Liquid Water
    State of water where molecules are densely packed and hydrogen bonds are present.
  • Volume
    Amount of space occupied by a substance, influencing its thermal energy.
  • Heat Energy
    Form of energy transferred between substances due to temperature differences.
  • Molecules
    Smallest units of a chemical compound that can take part in a chemical reaction.
  • Phase Transition
    Change of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as from liquid to gas.
  • Internal Conditions
    Stable conditions within an organism necessary for maintaining life processes.