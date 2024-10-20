Properties of Water- Thermal quiz Flashcards
Properties of Water- Thermal quiz
What percentage of an adult's body weight is water?
Water constitutes about 60% of an adult's body weight.What mechanism prevents ice crystals from forming inside cells?
Water's high specific heat helps resist temperature changes, preventing ice crystals from forming inside cells.How does water's high specific heat contribute to homeostasis?
Water's high specific heat allows it to resist temperature changes, helping maintain stable internal conditions in living organisms.What is the definition of temperature in terms of kinetic energy?
Temperature is defined as the average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample.How does thermal energy differ from temperature?
Thermal energy is the total kinetic energy transferred as heat, while temperature is the average kinetic energy of molecules.What is the significance of water's high heat of vaporization?
Water's high heat of vaporization requires a large amount of energy to transition from liquid to gas, aiding in temperature regulation and maintaining water in its liquid state.Why does water take a long time to boil?
Water takes a long time to boil due to its high specific heat, requiring significant energy to raise its temperature.What role do hydrogen bonds play in water's heat of vaporization?
Hydrogen bonds between water molecules require a large amount of energy to break, contributing to water's high heat of vaporization.How does water's high specific heat affect its freezing process?
Water's high specific heat means it takes a long time to cool down and freeze, resisting rapid temperature changes.What is the relationship between volume and thermal energy in the context of a swimming pool and a coffee pot?
A swimming pool has higher thermal energy than a coffee pot due to its larger volume, despite having a lower temperature.