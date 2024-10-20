Properties of Water- Thermal quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Thermal quiz

Properties of Water- Thermal quiz
  • What percentage of an adult's body weight is water?
    Water constitutes about 60% of an adult's body weight.
  • What mechanism prevents ice crystals from forming inside cells?
    Water's high specific heat helps resist temperature changes, preventing ice crystals from forming inside cells.
  • How does water's high specific heat contribute to homeostasis?
    Water's high specific heat allows it to resist temperature changes, helping maintain stable internal conditions in living organisms.
  • What is the definition of temperature in terms of kinetic energy?
    Temperature is defined as the average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample.
  • How does thermal energy differ from temperature?
    Thermal energy is the total kinetic energy transferred as heat, while temperature is the average kinetic energy of molecules.
  • What is the significance of water's high heat of vaporization?
    Water's high heat of vaporization requires a large amount of energy to transition from liquid to gas, aiding in temperature regulation and maintaining water in its liquid state.
  • Why does water take a long time to boil?
    Water takes a long time to boil due to its high specific heat, requiring significant energy to raise its temperature.
  • What role do hydrogen bonds play in water's heat of vaporization?
    Hydrogen bonds between water molecules require a large amount of energy to break, contributing to water's high heat of vaporization.
  • How does water's high specific heat affect its freezing process?
    Water's high specific heat means it takes a long time to cool down and freeze, resisting rapid temperature changes.
  • What is the relationship between volume and thermal energy in the context of a swimming pool and a coffee pot?
    A swimming pool has higher thermal energy than a coffee pot due to its larger volume, despite having a lower temperature.