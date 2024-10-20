Proprioceptors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Proprioceptors Sensory receptors in the musculoskeletal system aiding in body position and movement awareness.

Muscle Spindles Located in skeletal muscles, these monitor muscle stretch using intrafusal fibers and sensory fibers.

Intrafusal Muscle Fibers Fibers within muscle spindles that are wrapped by sensory fibers to detect stretch.

Golgi Tendon Organs Sensory nerve endings in tendons that monitor muscle tension to prevent damage.

Joint Kinesthetic Receptors Receptors in synovial joints monitoring joint position and stretch, including various corpuscles and nerve endings.

Lamellar Corpuscles Part of joint kinesthetic receptors, these detect pressure and vibration in joints.

Bulbous Corpuscles Receptors in joints that respond to sustained pressure and skin stretch.

Tendon Organs Receptors that monitor tension in tendons, part of joint kinesthetic receptors.

Free Nerve Endings Simple receptors in joints that detect pain and temperature changes.

Connective Tissue Capsule Encloses muscle spindles, providing structure and protection.

Stretch Reflex A reflex action initiated by muscle spindles in response to excessive stretch.

Tendon Reflex A protective reflex initiated by Golgi tendon organs in response to excessive tension.

Synovial Joints Joints containing fluid-filled cavities, housing various kinesthetic receptors.