Proprioceptors definitions Flashcards

Proprioceptors definitions

Proprioceptors definitions
  • Proprioceptors
    Sensory receptors in the musculoskeletal system aiding in body position and movement awareness.
  • Muscle Spindles
    Located in skeletal muscles, these monitor muscle stretch using intrafusal fibers and sensory fibers.
  • Intrafusal Muscle Fibers
    Fibers within muscle spindles that are wrapped by sensory fibers to detect stretch.
  • Golgi Tendon Organs
    Sensory nerve endings in tendons that monitor muscle tension to prevent damage.
  • Joint Kinesthetic Receptors
    Receptors in synovial joints monitoring joint position and stretch, including various corpuscles and nerve endings.
  • Lamellar Corpuscles
    Part of joint kinesthetic receptors, these detect pressure and vibration in joints.
  • Bulbous Corpuscles
    Receptors in joints that respond to sustained pressure and skin stretch.
  • Tendon Organs
    Receptors that monitor tension in tendons, part of joint kinesthetic receptors.
  • Free Nerve Endings
    Simple receptors in joints that detect pain and temperature changes.
  • Connective Tissue Capsule
    Encloses muscle spindles, providing structure and protection.
  • Stretch Reflex
    A reflex action initiated by muscle spindles in response to excessive stretch.
  • Tendon Reflex
    A protective reflex initiated by Golgi tendon organs in response to excessive tension.
  • Synovial Joints
    Joints containing fluid-filled cavities, housing various kinesthetic receptors.
  • Central Nervous System
    Processes information from proprioceptors to coordinate body movements.