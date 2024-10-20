Proprioceptors definitions Flashcards
Proprioceptors definitions
- ProprioceptorsSensory receptors in the musculoskeletal system aiding in body position and movement awareness.
- Muscle SpindlesLocated in skeletal muscles, these monitor muscle stretch using intrafusal fibers and sensory fibers.
- Intrafusal Muscle FibersFibers within muscle spindles that are wrapped by sensory fibers to detect stretch.
- Golgi Tendon OrgansSensory nerve endings in tendons that monitor muscle tension to prevent damage.
- Joint Kinesthetic ReceptorsReceptors in synovial joints monitoring joint position and stretch, including various corpuscles and nerve endings.
- Lamellar CorpusclesPart of joint kinesthetic receptors, these detect pressure and vibration in joints.
- Bulbous CorpusclesReceptors in joints that respond to sustained pressure and skin stretch.
- Tendon OrgansReceptors that monitor tension in tendons, part of joint kinesthetic receptors.
- Free Nerve EndingsSimple receptors in joints that detect pain and temperature changes.
- Connective Tissue CapsuleEncloses muscle spindles, providing structure and protection.
- Stretch ReflexA reflex action initiated by muscle spindles in response to excessive stretch.
- Tendon ReflexA protective reflex initiated by Golgi tendon organs in response to excessive tension.
- Synovial JointsJoints containing fluid-filled cavities, housing various kinesthetic receptors.
- Central Nervous SystemProcesses information from proprioceptors to coordinate body movements.