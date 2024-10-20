Pyruvate Oxidation definitions Flashcards
Pyruvate Oxidation definitions
- PyruvateA three-carbon molecule produced during glycolysis, which undergoes oxidation in the mitochondrial matrix.
- Mitochondrial MatrixThe innermost compartment of the mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation occurs.
- Acetyl CoAA molecule formed from pyruvate during oxidation, entering the Krebs cycle in cellular respiration.
- NADHAn electron carrier molecule produced during pyruvate oxidation from NAD+.
- CO2A gas released as a byproduct during the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.
- Cellular RespirationA multi-step process including glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle, producing energy.
- GlycolysisThe first stage of cellular respiration, resulting in the production of pyruvate molecules.
- ElectronsSubatomic particles lost by pyruvate during oxidation, transferred to NAD+.
- Krebs CycleThe third stage of cellular respiration, following pyruvate oxidation, where acetyl CoA is further processed.
- AerobicA type of respiration that requires oxygen, encompassing glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.