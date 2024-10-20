Pyruvate Oxidation definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Pyruvate Oxidation definitions

Pyruvate Oxidation definitions
  • Pyruvate
    A three-carbon molecule produced during glycolysis, which undergoes oxidation in the mitochondrial matrix.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The innermost compartment of the mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation occurs.
  • Acetyl CoA
    A molecule formed from pyruvate during oxidation, entering the Krebs cycle in cellular respiration.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier molecule produced during pyruvate oxidation from NAD+.
  • CO2
    A gas released as a byproduct during the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.
  • Cellular Respiration
    A multi-step process including glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle, producing energy.
  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of cellular respiration, resulting in the production of pyruvate molecules.
  • Electrons
    Subatomic particles lost by pyruvate during oxidation, transferred to NAD+.
  • Krebs Cycle
    The third stage of cellular respiration, following pyruvate oxidation, where acetyl CoA is further processed.
  • Aerobic
    A type of respiration that requires oxygen, encompassing glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.