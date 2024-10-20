Pyruvate Oxidation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule produced during glycolysis, which undergoes oxidation in the mitochondrial matrix.

Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost compartment of the mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation occurs.

Acetyl CoA A molecule formed from pyruvate during oxidation, entering the Krebs cycle in cellular respiration.

NADH An electron carrier molecule produced during pyruvate oxidation from NAD+.

CO2 A gas released as a byproduct during the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.

Cellular Respiration A multi-step process including glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle, producing energy.

Glycolysis The first stage of cellular respiration, resulting in the production of pyruvate molecules.

Electrons Subatomic particles lost by pyruvate during oxidation, transferred to NAD+.

Krebs Cycle The third stage of cellular respiration, following pyruvate oxidation, where acetyl CoA is further processed.