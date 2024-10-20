Pyruvate Oxidation quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Pyruvate Oxidation quiz
  • What is the role of pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration?
    Pyruvate oxidation converts pyruvate into acetyl CoA, producing NADH and CO2, and prepares it for entry into the Krebs cycle.
  • What is removed from pyruvate during its conversion into an acetyl group?
    A carbon atom is removed from pyruvate, releasing it as CO2.
  • What product of pyruvate oxidation enters the Krebs cycle?
    Acetyl CoA is the product of pyruvate oxidation that enters the Krebs cycle.
  • During the oxidation of pyruvate, what happens to the electrons?
    Electrons are transferred from pyruvate to NAD+, forming NADH.
  • Which of these are activities of the pyruvate dehydrogenase complex?
    The pyruvate dehydrogenase complex oxidizes pyruvate, removes a carbon as CO2, and forms acetyl CoA.
  • Which one of the following is formed as pyruvate is converted to acetyl CoA: CO2, NADH, or ATP?
    CO2 and NADH are formed as pyruvate is converted to acetyl CoA.
  • Where does pyruvate oxidation occur within the cell?
    Pyruvate oxidation occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.
  • How many acetyl CoA molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation?
    Two acetyl CoA molecules are produced from one glucose molecule.
  • What is the significance of NADH production during pyruvate oxidation?
    NADH carries electrons to the electron transport chain, contributing to ATP production.
  • How many CO2 molecules are released during the oxidation of two pyruvate molecules?
    Two CO2 molecules are released during the oxidation of two pyruvate molecules.