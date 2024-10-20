Pyruvate Oxidation quiz Flashcards
Pyruvate Oxidation quiz
What is the role of pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration?
Pyruvate oxidation converts pyruvate into acetyl CoA, producing NADH and CO2, and prepares it for entry into the Krebs cycle.What is removed from pyruvate during its conversion into an acetyl group?
A carbon atom is removed from pyruvate, releasing it as CO2.What product of pyruvate oxidation enters the Krebs cycle?
Acetyl CoA is the product of pyruvate oxidation that enters the Krebs cycle.During the oxidation of pyruvate, what happens to the electrons?
Electrons are transferred from pyruvate to NAD+, forming NADH.Which of these are activities of the pyruvate dehydrogenase complex?
The pyruvate dehydrogenase complex oxidizes pyruvate, removes a carbon as CO2, and forms acetyl CoA.Which one of the following is formed as pyruvate is converted to acetyl CoA: CO2, NADH, or ATP?
CO2 and NADH are formed as pyruvate is converted to acetyl CoA.Where does pyruvate oxidation occur within the cell?
Pyruvate oxidation occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.How many acetyl CoA molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation?
Two acetyl CoA molecules are produced from one glucose molecule.What is the significance of NADH production during pyruvate oxidation?
NADH carries electrons to the electron transport chain, contributing to ATP production.How many CO2 molecules are released during the oxidation of two pyruvate molecules?
Two CO2 molecules are released during the oxidation of two pyruvate molecules.