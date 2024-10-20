Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration definitions Flashcards
Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration definitions
- Glomerular Filtration RateThe rate at which the kidneys filter blood, influenced by blood pressure and arteriole diameter.
- Renal AutoregulationKidneys' intrinsic ability to maintain a stable glomerular filtration rate despite changes in blood pressure.
- Myogenic MechanismA process where vascular smooth muscle responds to blood pressure changes by contracting or relaxing.
- Tubuloglomerular FeedbackA mechanism where macula densa cells adjust arteriole diameter based on sodium chloride levels.
- Macula DensaCells in the renal tubule that detect sodium chloride concentration and influence arteriole constriction.
- Afferent ArterioleThe blood vessel that supplies blood to the glomerulus, affecting filtration rate through its diameter.
- Efferent ArterioleThe blood vessel that carries blood away from the glomerulus, influencing filtration pressure.
- VasoconstrictionThe narrowing of blood vessels, which decreases blood flow and filtration rate.
- VasodilationThe widening of blood vessels, which increases blood flow and filtration rate.
- ReninAn enzyme released by the kidneys that initiates the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system.
- Angiotensin IIA hormone that increases blood pressure by vasoconstriction and promoting sodium reabsorption.
- AldosteroneA hormone that increases sodium reabsorption in the distal tubule and collecting duct, raising blood volume.
- Sympathetic Nervous SystemPart of the autonomic nervous system that can decrease glomerular filtration rate during stress.
- Filtration PressureThe pressure driving fluid through the glomerulus, influenced by arteriole diameter.
- Electrolyte ImbalanceA disruption in the balance of minerals in the body, affecting blood pressure and filtration rate.