Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration definitions Flashcards

  • Glomerular Filtration Rate
    The rate at which the kidneys filter blood, influenced by blood pressure and arteriole diameter.
  • Renal Autoregulation
    Kidneys' intrinsic ability to maintain a stable glomerular filtration rate despite changes in blood pressure.
  • Myogenic Mechanism
    A process where vascular smooth muscle responds to blood pressure changes by contracting or relaxing.
  • Tubuloglomerular Feedback
    A mechanism where macula densa cells adjust arteriole diameter based on sodium chloride levels.
  • Macula Densa
    Cells in the renal tubule that detect sodium chloride concentration and influence arteriole constriction.
  • Afferent Arteriole
    The blood vessel that supplies blood to the glomerulus, affecting filtration rate through its diameter.
  • Efferent Arteriole
    The blood vessel that carries blood away from the glomerulus, influencing filtration pressure.
  • Vasoconstriction
    The narrowing of blood vessels, which decreases blood flow and filtration rate.
  • Vasodilation
    The widening of blood vessels, which increases blood flow and filtration rate.
  • Renin
    An enzyme released by the kidneys that initiates the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system.
  • Angiotensin II
    A hormone that increases blood pressure by vasoconstriction and promoting sodium reabsorption.
  • Aldosterone
    A hormone that increases sodium reabsorption in the distal tubule and collecting duct, raising blood volume.
  • Sympathetic Nervous System
    Part of the autonomic nervous system that can decrease glomerular filtration rate during stress.
  • Filtration Pressure
    The pressure driving fluid through the glomerulus, influenced by arteriole diameter.
  • Electrolyte Imbalance
    A disruption in the balance of minerals in the body, affecting blood pressure and filtration rate.