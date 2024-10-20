Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glomerular Filtration Rate The rate at which the kidneys filter blood, influenced by blood pressure and arteriole diameter.

Renal Autoregulation Kidneys' intrinsic ability to maintain a stable glomerular filtration rate despite changes in blood pressure.

Myogenic Mechanism A process where vascular smooth muscle responds to blood pressure changes by contracting or relaxing.

Tubuloglomerular Feedback A mechanism where macula densa cells adjust arteriole diameter based on sodium chloride levels.

Macula Densa Cells in the renal tubule that detect sodium chloride concentration and influence arteriole constriction.

Afferent Arteriole The blood vessel that supplies blood to the glomerulus, affecting filtration rate through its diameter.

Efferent Arteriole The blood vessel that carries blood away from the glomerulus, influencing filtration pressure.

Vasoconstriction The narrowing of blood vessels, which decreases blood flow and filtration rate.

Vasodilation The widening of blood vessels, which increases blood flow and filtration rate.

Renin An enzyme released by the kidneys that initiates the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system.

Angiotensin II A hormone that increases blood pressure by vasoconstriction and promoting sodium reabsorption.

Aldosterone A hormone that increases sodium reabsorption in the distal tubule and collecting duct, raising blood volume.

Sympathetic Nervous System Part of the autonomic nervous system that can decrease glomerular filtration rate during stress.

Filtration Pressure The pressure driving fluid through the glomerulus, influenced by arteriole diameter.