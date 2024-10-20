Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Filtration Membrane A three-layered structure in kidneys that filters blood, allowing water and small solutes to pass while retaining blood cells and most proteins.

Fenestrated Endothelium The first layer of the filtration membrane with large pores that allow passage of blood components except cells and platelets.

Basal Lamina A thin extracellular matrix gel layer in the filtration membrane that repels negatively charged plasma proteins.

Podocytes Cells with foot processes that form filtration slits, the finest layer of the filtration membrane.

Hydrostatic Pressure The force exerted by a fluid against the wall of its container, influencing fluid movement in capillaries.

Colloid Osmotic Pressure Pressure created by plasma proteins that pulls water back into capillaries, opposing filtration.

Glomerular Filtration Pressure Pressure determined by hydrostatic and colloid osmotic pressures, crucial for kidney filtration.

Net Filtration Pressure The overall pressure driving fluid movement through the filtration membrane, typically around 10 mmHg.

Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR) The volume of filtrate formed by both kidneys per minute, averaging about 125 mL/min.

Systemic Blood Pressure A key factor influencing glomerular filtration rate, with increases leading to higher GFR.

Electrolyte Imbalances Disruptions in the balance of ions in the body, potentially caused by changes in GFR.

Dehydration A condition resulting from excessive fluid loss, potentially due to increased GFR.

Hypertension High blood pressure, which can result from decreased GFR and fluid retention.

Edema Swelling caused by fluid retention, often associated with decreased GFR.