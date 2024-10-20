Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration definitions Flashcards

Back
Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration definitions
1/15
  • Filtration Membrane
    A three-layered structure in kidneys that filters blood, allowing water and small solutes to pass while retaining blood cells and most proteins.
  • Fenestrated Endothelium
    The first layer of the filtration membrane with large pores that allow passage of blood components except cells and platelets.
  • Basal Lamina
    A thin extracellular matrix gel layer in the filtration membrane that repels negatively charged plasma proteins.
  • Podocytes
    Cells with foot processes that form filtration slits, the finest layer of the filtration membrane.
  • Hydrostatic Pressure
    The force exerted by a fluid against the wall of its container, influencing fluid movement in capillaries.
  • Colloid Osmotic Pressure
    Pressure created by plasma proteins that pulls water back into capillaries, opposing filtration.
  • Glomerular Filtration Pressure
    Pressure determined by hydrostatic and colloid osmotic pressures, crucial for kidney filtration.
  • Net Filtration Pressure
    The overall pressure driving fluid movement through the filtration membrane, typically around 10 mmHg.
  • Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR)
    The volume of filtrate formed by both kidneys per minute, averaging about 125 mL/min.
  • Systemic Blood Pressure
    A key factor influencing glomerular filtration rate, with increases leading to higher GFR.
  • Electrolyte Imbalances
    Disruptions in the balance of ions in the body, potentially caused by changes in GFR.
  • Dehydration
    A condition resulting from excessive fluid loss, potentially due to increased GFR.
  • Hypertension
    High blood pressure, which can result from decreased GFR and fluid retention.
  • Edema
    Swelling caused by fluid retention, often associated with decreased GFR.
  • Waste Products
    Substances like urea and uric acid filtered by kidneys, retained if GFR is low.