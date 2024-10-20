Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration definitions Flashcards
Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration definitions
- Filtration MembraneA three-layered structure in kidneys that filters blood, allowing water and small solutes to pass while retaining blood cells and most proteins.
- Fenestrated EndotheliumThe first layer of the filtration membrane with large pores that allow passage of blood components except cells and platelets.
- Basal LaminaA thin extracellular matrix gel layer in the filtration membrane that repels negatively charged plasma proteins.
- PodocytesCells with foot processes that form filtration slits, the finest layer of the filtration membrane.
- Hydrostatic PressureThe force exerted by a fluid against the wall of its container, influencing fluid movement in capillaries.
- Colloid Osmotic PressurePressure created by plasma proteins that pulls water back into capillaries, opposing filtration.
- Glomerular Filtration PressurePressure determined by hydrostatic and colloid osmotic pressures, crucial for kidney filtration.
- Net Filtration PressureThe overall pressure driving fluid movement through the filtration membrane, typically around 10 mmHg.
- Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR)The volume of filtrate formed by both kidneys per minute, averaging about 125 mL/min.
- Systemic Blood PressureA key factor influencing glomerular filtration rate, with increases leading to higher GFR.
- Electrolyte ImbalancesDisruptions in the balance of ions in the body, potentially caused by changes in GFR.
- DehydrationA condition resulting from excessive fluid loss, potentially due to increased GFR.
- HypertensionHigh blood pressure, which can result from decreased GFR and fluid retention.
- EdemaSwelling caused by fluid retention, often associated with decreased GFR.
- Waste ProductsSubstances like urea and uric acid filtered by kidneys, retained if GFR is low.