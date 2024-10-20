Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption definitions Flashcards
Back
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Tubular ReabsorptionThe process of moving water and solutes from the filtrate back into the bloodstream, primarily occurring in the proximal tubule.
- Proximal TubuleThe segment of the nephron where about 65% of reabsorption occurs, featuring prominent microvilli to increase surface area.
- Transcellular RoutePathway where substances pass through tubule cells during reabsorption.
- Paracellular RoutePathway where substances pass between tubule cells during reabsorption.
- Sodium-Potassium PumpA protein in the basolateral membrane that actively transports sodium out of and potassium into the tubule cell.
- AquaporinsWater channels in cell membranes that facilitate water reabsorption following osmotic gradients.
- Nephron LoopPart of the nephron with descending and ascending limbs that show differential permeability to water and ions.
- AldosteroneA hormone that increases sodium reabsorption in the distal tubule and collecting duct.
- Atrial Natriuretic Peptide (ANP)A hormone that reduces sodium reabsorption, leading to increased sodium excretion in urine.
- Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH)A hormone that increases water reabsorption, reducing urine volume.
- Parathyroid Hormone (PTH)A hormone that stimulates calcium reabsorption in the distal tubule.
- Transport MaximumThe maximum amount of a substance that can be reabsorbed per unit time, reflecting the number of transport proteins available.
- Renal ThresholdThe plasma concentration at which a substance begins to appear in the urine.
- Osmotic GradientA difference in solute concentration that drives water reabsorption via osmosis.
- Obligatory Water ReabsorptionWater reabsorption that follows solute reabsorption due to osmotic gradients, primarily in the proximal tubule.