Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption definitions Flashcards

Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption definitions
  • Tubular Reabsorption
    The process of moving water and solutes from the filtrate back into the bloodstream, primarily occurring in the proximal tubule.
  • Proximal Tubule
    The segment of the nephron where about 65% of reabsorption occurs, featuring prominent microvilli to increase surface area.
  • Transcellular Route
    Pathway where substances pass through tubule cells during reabsorption.
  • Paracellular Route
    Pathway where substances pass between tubule cells during reabsorption.
  • Sodium-Potassium Pump
    A protein in the basolateral membrane that actively transports sodium out of and potassium into the tubule cell.
  • Aquaporins
    Water channels in cell membranes that facilitate water reabsorption following osmotic gradients.
  • Nephron Loop
    Part of the nephron with descending and ascending limbs that show differential permeability to water and ions.
  • Aldosterone
    A hormone that increases sodium reabsorption in the distal tubule and collecting duct.
  • Atrial Natriuretic Peptide (ANP)
    A hormone that reduces sodium reabsorption, leading to increased sodium excretion in urine.
  • Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH)
    A hormone that increases water reabsorption, reducing urine volume.
  • Parathyroid Hormone (PTH)
    A hormone that stimulates calcium reabsorption in the distal tubule.
  • Transport Maximum
    The maximum amount of a substance that can be reabsorbed per unit time, reflecting the number of transport proteins available.
  • Renal Threshold
    The plasma concentration at which a substance begins to appear in the urine.
  • Osmotic Gradient
    A difference in solute concentration that drives water reabsorption via osmosis.
  • Obligatory Water Reabsorption
    Water reabsorption that follows solute reabsorption due to osmotic gradients, primarily in the proximal tubule.