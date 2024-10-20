Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tubular Reabsorption The process of moving water and solutes from the filtrate back into the bloodstream, primarily occurring in the proximal tubule.

Proximal Tubule The segment of the nephron where about 65% of reabsorption occurs, featuring prominent microvilli to increase surface area.

Transcellular Route Pathway where substances pass through tubule cells during reabsorption.

Paracellular Route Pathway where substances pass between tubule cells during reabsorption.

Sodium-Potassium Pump A protein in the basolateral membrane that actively transports sodium out of and potassium into the tubule cell.

Aquaporins Water channels in cell membranes that facilitate water reabsorption following osmotic gradients.

Nephron Loop Part of the nephron with descending and ascending limbs that show differential permeability to water and ions.

Aldosterone A hormone that increases sodium reabsorption in the distal tubule and collecting duct.

Atrial Natriuretic Peptide (ANP) A hormone that reduces sodium reabsorption, leading to increased sodium excretion in urine.

Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) A hormone that increases water reabsorption, reducing urine volume.

Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) A hormone that stimulates calcium reabsorption in the distal tubule.

Transport Maximum The maximum amount of a substance that can be reabsorbed per unit time, reflecting the number of transport proteins available.

Renal Threshold The plasma concentration at which a substance begins to appear in the urine.

Osmotic Gradient A difference in solute concentration that drives water reabsorption via osmosis.