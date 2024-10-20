Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption quiz Flashcards
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption quiz
Which of these substances is reabsorbed from the filtrate during tubular reabsorption?
Water, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose are reabsorbed from the filtrate.Where within the nephron does the majority of reabsorption occur?
The majority of reabsorption occurs in the proximal tubule, where about 65% of reabsorption happens.Materials are returned to the blood from the filtrate by which of the following processes?
Materials are returned to the blood from the filtrate by active transport, passive transport, and secondary active transport.How are glucose and amino acids transported back into the capillaries during reabsorption?
Glucose and amino acids are transported back into the capillaries via secondary active transport using sodium cotransporters.Tubular reabsorption of Na+ from the proximal tubule involves which of the following mechanisms?
Tubular reabsorption of Na+ involves active transport via the sodium-potassium pump and secondary active transport.By which process is water reabsorbed into the bloodstream during tubular reabsorption?
Water is reabsorbed into the bloodstream by osmosis, following an osmotic gradient established by solute reabsorption.Which of the following is true about tubular reabsorption?
Tubular reabsorption is highly efficient, reclaiming about 99% of the filtrate back into the bloodstream.With regard to tubular reabsorption by the kidney, what is the significance of the sodium-potassium pump?
The sodium-potassium pump is crucial for active transport of sodium, establishing a concentration gradient for secondary active transport.Which of the following substances are secreted during tubular secretion?
Substances like hydrogen ions, potassium, and certain drugs are secreted during tubular secretion.Where does most nutrient reabsorption occur within the nephron?
Most nutrient reabsorption occurs in the proximal tubule.Where does the reabsorption of glucose primarily occur?
The reabsorption of glucose primarily occurs in the proximal tubule.Where does most selective reabsorption take place in the nephron?
Most selective reabsorption takes place in the distal tubule and collecting duct, regulated by hormones.What is the purpose of reabsorption in the nephron?
The purpose of reabsorption in the nephron is to reclaim useful substances like water, electrolytes, and nutrients from the filtrate back into the bloodstream.