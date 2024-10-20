Skip to main content
Respiration definitions Flashcards

Respiration definitions
  • Respiration
    The exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the air, blood, and tissues, driven by pressure gradients.
  • External Respiration
    Gas exchange between alveolar air and blood, with oxygen moving into blood and carbon dioxide into air.
  • Internal Respiration
    Gas exchange between blood and body tissues, with oxygen moving into tissues and carbon dioxide into blood.
  • Alveoli
    Tiny air sacs in the lungs where external respiration occurs, facilitating gas exchange with blood.
  • Partial Pressure
    The pressure exerted by a single type of gas in a mixture, crucial for understanding gas movement in respiration.
  • Henry's Law
    Describes the solubility of gases in liquids, explaining why carbon dioxide is more soluble than oxygen.
  • Hemoglobin
    A protein in red blood cells that primarily carries oxygen, binding to it for transport in the bloodstream.
  • Pressure Gradient
    The difference in partial pressures that drives the movement of gases during respiration.
  • Blood Plasma
    The liquid component of blood where gases like carbon dioxide dissolve and are transported.
  • Tidal Volume
    The amount of air inhaled or exhaled during normal breathing, typically around 500 milliliters.
  • Residual Capacity
    The volume of air remaining in the lungs after a normal exhalation, preventing lung collapse.
  • Intrapulmonary Pressure
    The pressure within the alveoli, which equalizes with atmospheric pressure during ventilation.
  • Cellular Respiration
    The metabolic process in tissues using oxygen and producing carbon dioxide as a waste product.
  • Solubility
    The ability of a gas to dissolve in a liquid, affecting how gases are transported in the blood.
  • Metabolic Activity
    The level of biochemical processes in tissues, influencing the gradients of oxygen and carbon dioxide.