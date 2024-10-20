Respiration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Respiration The exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the air, blood, and tissues, driven by pressure gradients.

External Respiration Gas exchange between alveolar air and blood, with oxygen moving into blood and carbon dioxide into air.

Internal Respiration Gas exchange between blood and body tissues, with oxygen moving into tissues and carbon dioxide into blood.

Alveoli Tiny air sacs in the lungs where external respiration occurs, facilitating gas exchange with blood.

Partial Pressure The pressure exerted by a single type of gas in a mixture, crucial for understanding gas movement in respiration.

Henry's Law Describes the solubility of gases in liquids, explaining why carbon dioxide is more soluble than oxygen.

Hemoglobin A protein in red blood cells that primarily carries oxygen, binding to it for transport in the bloodstream.

Pressure Gradient The difference in partial pressures that drives the movement of gases during respiration.

Blood Plasma The liquid component of blood where gases like carbon dioxide dissolve and are transported.

Tidal Volume The amount of air inhaled or exhaled during normal breathing, typically around 500 milliliters.

Residual Capacity The volume of air remaining in the lungs after a normal exhalation, preventing lung collapse.

Intrapulmonary Pressure The pressure within the alveoli, which equalizes with atmospheric pressure during ventilation.

Cellular Respiration The metabolic process in tissues using oxygen and producing carbon dioxide as a waste product.

Solubility The ability of a gas to dissolve in a liquid, affecting how gases are transported in the blood.