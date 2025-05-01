Respiration quiz #1 Flashcards

External respiration is the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the alveolar air and the blood in the lungs, where oxygen moves from the alveoli into the blood and carbon dioxide moves from the blood into the alveoli. Internal respiration is the exchange of these gases between the blood and body tissues, where oxygen moves from the blood into the tissues and carbon dioxide moves from the tissues into the blood.

How do partial pressure gradients drive the movement of oxygen and carbon dioxide during respiration? Partial pressure gradients cause gases to move from areas of higher partial pressure to areas of lower partial pressure. In the alveoli, oxygen moves from the air (104 mmHg) into the blood (40 mmHg), and carbon dioxide moves from the blood (46 mmHg) into the alveoli (40 mmHg). In tissues, oxygen moves from the blood (100 mmHg) into the tissues (≤40 mmHg), and carbon dioxide moves from the tissues (46 mmHg) into the blood (40 mmHg).

Why is the amount of carbon dioxide exchanged equal to the amount of oxygen exchanged during respiration? The amount of carbon dioxide exchanged equals the amount of oxygen exchanged because cellular respiration in tissues uses one molecule of oxygen for every molecule of carbon dioxide produced, resulting in equal exchange during both external and internal respiration.

According to Henry's law, why does carbon dioxide require a smaller pressure gradient than oxygen to dissolve in blood? Henry's law states that the amount of gas dissolved in a liquid is proportional to its partial pressure and solubility. Carbon dioxide is about 20 times more soluble in blood than oxygen, so it requires a much smaller pressure gradient (6 mmHg) to dissolve and be transported, compared to oxygen, which needs a larger gradient (60 mmHg).

How are oxygen and carbon dioxide transported in the blood? Oxygen is primarily transported by binding to hemoglobin in red blood cells, while carbon dioxide is more soluble in blood plasma and is also carried by hemoglobin, but to a lesser extent.

What is the main difference between external and internal respiration in terms of location and direction of gas exchange? External respiration occurs in the alveoli, exchanging gases between alveolar air and blood, while internal respiration occurs in body tissues, exchanging gases between blood and tissues.