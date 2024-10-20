Resting Membrane Potential definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Resting Membrane Potential Voltage difference across a neuron's membrane when inactive, typically around -70 millivolts.

Central Nervous System Part of the nervous system consisting of the brain and spinal cord.

Sodium Ion with higher concentration outside the cell, contributing to membrane potential.

Potassium Ion with higher concentration inside the cell, crucial for resting potential.

Ionic Composition Distribution of ions inside and outside the cell affecting membrane potential.

Plasma Membrane Permeability Cell membrane's ability to allow ions to pass through, influencing potential.

Leak Channels Channels allowing ions to passively move across the membrane, affecting potential.

Sodium-Potassium Pump Protein that maintains ion gradients by ejecting sodium and importing potassium.

Concentration Gradient Difference in ion concentration across the membrane driving diffusion.

Diffusion Movement of ions from high to low concentration, influencing membrane potential.

Negatively Charged Proteins Proteins inside the cell contributing to its negative interior charge.

Cytosol Fluid component inside cells where negatively charged proteins reside.

Goldilocks Zone Optimal balance of ion concentrations for stable resting potential.

Neuron Nerve cell that transmits electrical signals, maintaining resting potential.