Resting Membrane Potential definitions Flashcards

  • Resting Membrane Potential
    Voltage difference across a neuron's membrane when inactive, typically around -70 millivolts.
  • Central Nervous System
    Part of the nervous system consisting of the brain and spinal cord.
  • Sodium
    Ion with higher concentration outside the cell, contributing to membrane potential.
  • Potassium
    Ion with higher concentration inside the cell, crucial for resting potential.
  • Ionic Composition
    Distribution of ions inside and outside the cell affecting membrane potential.
  • Plasma Membrane Permeability
    Cell membrane's ability to allow ions to pass through, influencing potential.
  • Leak Channels
    Channels allowing ions to passively move across the membrane, affecting potential.
  • Sodium-Potassium Pump
    Protein that maintains ion gradients by ejecting sodium and importing potassium.
  • Concentration Gradient
    Difference in ion concentration across the membrane driving diffusion.
  • Diffusion
    Movement of ions from high to low concentration, influencing membrane potential.
  • Negatively Charged Proteins
    Proteins inside the cell contributing to its negative interior charge.
  • Cytosol
    Fluid component inside cells where negatively charged proteins reside.
  • Goldilocks Zone
    Optimal balance of ion concentrations for stable resting potential.
  • Neuron
    Nerve cell that transmits electrical signals, maintaining resting potential.
  • Charge Separation
    Difference in charge between the inside and outside of the cell membrane.