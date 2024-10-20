Review of Adaptive Immunity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Adaptive Immunity A highly specific immune response involving T and B cells, which adapt to recognize and remember specific pathogens.

Primary Lymphoid Organs Sites where lymphocytes mature; includes the thymus for T cells and bone marrow for B cells.

Secondary Lymphoid Organs Locations where mature lymphocytes encounter antigens and become activated, such as lymph nodes and spleen.

Naive T Cells Inactive T cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.

Naive B Cells Inactive B cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.

Antigen-Presenting Cells Cells like dendritic cells that display antigens on MHC molecules to activate T cells.

MHC Class I Molecules that present antigens to cytotoxic T cells, typically from intracellular pathogens.

MHC Class II Molecules that present antigens to helper T cells, typically from extracellular sources.

Cytotoxic T Cells Effector T cells that induce apoptosis in infected cells to limit pathogen spread.

Helper T Cells Effector T cells that activate other immune cells, enhancing their pathogen-fighting abilities.

Memory Cells Long-lived lymphocytes that provide a faster and stronger response upon re-exposure to the same antigen.

Plasma Cells Differentiated B cells that secrete antibodies to tag pathogens for removal.

Antibodies Proteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to antigens, marking them for elimination.

Cytokines Signaling molecules released by immune cells to modulate immune responses.