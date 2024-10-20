Review of Adaptive Immunity definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Review of Adaptive Immunity definitions

Review of Adaptive Immunity definitions
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A highly specific immune response involving T and B cells, which adapt to recognize and remember specific pathogens.
  • Primary Lymphoid Organs
    Sites where lymphocytes mature; includes the thymus for T cells and bone marrow for B cells.
  • Secondary Lymphoid Organs
    Locations where mature lymphocytes encounter antigens and become activated, such as lymph nodes and spleen.
  • Naive T Cells
    Inactive T cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.
  • Naive B Cells
    Inactive B cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.
  • Antigen-Presenting Cells
    Cells like dendritic cells that display antigens on MHC molecules to activate T cells.
  • MHC Class I
    Molecules that present antigens to cytotoxic T cells, typically from intracellular pathogens.
  • MHC Class II
    Molecules that present antigens to helper T cells, typically from extracellular sources.
  • Cytotoxic T Cells
    Effector T cells that induce apoptosis in infected cells to limit pathogen spread.
  • Helper T Cells
    Effector T cells that activate other immune cells, enhancing their pathogen-fighting abilities.
  • Memory Cells
    Long-lived lymphocytes that provide a faster and stronger response upon re-exposure to the same antigen.
  • Plasma Cells
    Differentiated B cells that secrete antibodies to tag pathogens for removal.
  • Antibodies
    Proteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to antigens, marking them for elimination.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling molecules released by immune cells to modulate immune responses.
  • Dendritic Cells
    Antigen-presenting cells that activate T cells by presenting antigens on MHC molecules.