Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards

Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions
  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of aerobic respiration, breaking down glucose into 2 pyruvates, producing 2 ATP and 2 NADH.
  • Pyruvate Oxidation
    Converts pyruvates into acetyl CoA, yielding 2 NADH and releasing 2 CO2.
  • Krebs Cycle
    A cycle that generates 2 ATP, 6 NADH, and 2 FADH2, releasing 4 CO2 from acetyl CoA.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    Final stage producing 26-34 ATP and water, using electron carriers in the electron transport chain.
  • Mitochondria
    The organelle where the majority of aerobic cellular respiration occurs.
  • Cytoplasm
    The cell area where glycolysis occurs, outside the mitochondria.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of complexes that transfer electrons, building a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.
  • Chemiosmosis
    The process of ATP generation using a hydrogen ion gradient across a membrane.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier produced in glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
  • FADH2
    An electron carrier produced in the Krebs cycle, used in oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Acetyl CoA
    A molecule formed from pyruvate, entering the Krebs cycle for further energy extraction.
  • Substrate Level Phosphorylation
    A method of ATP production occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A waste product released during pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle.
  • Water
    A product formed when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.
  • ATP
    The main energy currency of the cell, produced in various stages of aerobic respiration.