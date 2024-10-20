Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glycolysis The first stage of aerobic respiration, breaking down glucose into 2 pyruvates, producing 2 ATP and 2 NADH.

Pyruvate Oxidation Converts pyruvates into acetyl CoA, yielding 2 NADH and releasing 2 CO2.

Krebs Cycle A cycle that generates 2 ATP, 6 NADH, and 2 FADH2, releasing 4 CO2 from acetyl CoA.

Oxidative Phosphorylation Final stage producing 26-34 ATP and water, using electron carriers in the electron transport chain.

Mitochondria The organelle where the majority of aerobic cellular respiration occurs.

Cytoplasm The cell area where glycolysis occurs, outside the mitochondria.

Electron Transport Chain A series of complexes that transfer electrons, building a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.

Chemiosmosis The process of ATP generation using a hydrogen ion gradient across a membrane.

NADH An electron carrier produced in glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.

FADH2 An electron carrier produced in the Krebs cycle, used in oxidative phosphorylation.

Acetyl CoA A molecule formed from pyruvate, entering the Krebs cycle for further energy extraction.

Substrate Level Phosphorylation A method of ATP production occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.

Carbon Dioxide A waste product released during pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle.

Water A product formed when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.