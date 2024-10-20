Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cytotoxic T cells Immune cells with CD8 markers that recognize antigens on MHC class 1 molecules and induce apoptosis in infected cells.

Helper T cells Immune cells with CD4 markers that recognize antigens on MHC class 2 molecules and activate other immune cells.

MHC class 1 molecules Proteins found on all nucleated cells that present endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.

MHC class 2 molecules Proteins found on antigen presenting cells that present exogenous antigens to helper T cells.

Antigen presenting cells Cells like dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells that display antigens on MHC class 2 molecules.

Endogenous antigens Antigens originating inside a target cell, often from intracellular pathogens like viruses.

Exogenous antigens Antigens originating outside a target cell, processed and presented by antigen presenting cells.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death induced by cytotoxic T cells to eliminate infected host cells.

CD8 marker Surface protein on cytotoxic T cells that allows recognition of MHC class 1 molecules.

CD4 marker Surface protein on helper T cells that allows recognition of MHC class 2 molecules.

Immune response The body's defense mechanism activated by harmful antigens to eliminate pathogens.

T lymphocytes White blood cells that play a central role in cell-mediated immunity, including cytotoxic and helper T cells.

Dendritic cells Antigen presenting cells that process antigens and present them to T cells to initiate an immune response.

Macrophages Antigen presenting cells that engulf pathogens and present antigens to helper T cells.