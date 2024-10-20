Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells definitions Flashcards
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells definitions
- Cytotoxic T cellsImmune cells with CD8 markers that recognize antigens on MHC class 1 molecules and induce apoptosis in infected cells.
- Helper T cellsImmune cells with CD4 markers that recognize antigens on MHC class 2 molecules and activate other immune cells.
- MHC class 1 moleculesProteins found on all nucleated cells that present endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.
- MHC class 2 moleculesProteins found on antigen presenting cells that present exogenous antigens to helper T cells.
- Antigen presenting cellsCells like dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells that display antigens on MHC class 2 molecules.
- Endogenous antigensAntigens originating inside a target cell, often from intracellular pathogens like viruses.
- Exogenous antigensAntigens originating outside a target cell, processed and presented by antigen presenting cells.
- ApoptosisProgrammed cell death induced by cytotoxic T cells to eliminate infected host cells.
- CD8 markerSurface protein on cytotoxic T cells that allows recognition of MHC class 1 molecules.
- CD4 markerSurface protein on helper T cells that allows recognition of MHC class 2 molecules.
- Immune responseThe body's defense mechanism activated by harmful antigens to eliminate pathogens.
- T lymphocytesWhite blood cells that play a central role in cell-mediated immunity, including cytotoxic and helper T cells.
- Dendritic cellsAntigen presenting cells that process antigens and present them to T cells to initiate an immune response.
- MacrophagesAntigen presenting cells that engulf pathogens and present antigens to helper T cells.
- B cellsLymphocytes that can present antigens to helper T cells and produce antibodies as part of the immune response.