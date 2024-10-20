Skip to main content
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells definitions Flashcards

Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells definitions
  • Cytotoxic T cells
    Immune cells with CD8 markers that recognize antigens on MHC class 1 molecules and induce apoptosis in infected cells.
  • Helper T cells
    Immune cells with CD4 markers that recognize antigens on MHC class 2 molecules and activate other immune cells.
  • MHC class 1 molecules
    Proteins found on all nucleated cells that present endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.
  • MHC class 2 molecules
    Proteins found on antigen presenting cells that present exogenous antigens to helper T cells.
  • Antigen presenting cells
    Cells like dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells that display antigens on MHC class 2 molecules.
  • Endogenous antigens
    Antigens originating inside a target cell, often from intracellular pathogens like viruses.
  • Exogenous antigens
    Antigens originating outside a target cell, processed and presented by antigen presenting cells.
  • Apoptosis
    Programmed cell death induced by cytotoxic T cells to eliminate infected host cells.
  • CD8 marker
    Surface protein on cytotoxic T cells that allows recognition of MHC class 1 molecules.
  • CD4 marker
    Surface protein on helper T cells that allows recognition of MHC class 2 molecules.
  • Immune response
    The body's defense mechanism activated by harmful antigens to eliminate pathogens.
  • T lymphocytes
    White blood cells that play a central role in cell-mediated immunity, including cytotoxic and helper T cells.
  • Dendritic cells
    Antigen presenting cells that process antigens and present them to T cells to initiate an immune response.
  • Macrophages
    Antigen presenting cells that engulf pathogens and present antigens to helper T cells.
  • B cells
    Lymphocytes that can present antigens to helper T cells and produce antibodies as part of the immune response.