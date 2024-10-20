Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells quiz
  • What is the role of helper T cells in the adaptive immune response?
    Helper T cells activate other immune cells, such as B cells and macrophages, to enhance the immune response.
  • How do helper T-cells and cytotoxic T-cells work together?
    Helper T-cells activate and stimulate other immune cells, including cytotoxic T-cells, to improve immune responses against pathogens.
  • What are the basic functions of helper T cells?
    Helper T cells activate and stimulate target cells to improve their immune capabilities, enhancing the overall immune response.
  • What CD marker is found on helper T cells?
    Helper T cells have a CD4 marker on their surface.
  • Which MHC class do helper T cells recognize antigens on?
    Helper T cells recognize antigens on MHC class 2 molecules.
  • What type of antigens do MHC class 2 molecules present?
    MHC class 2 molecules present exogenous antigens, which originate outside the target cell.
  • What is the primary target of cytotoxic T cells?
    Cytotoxic T cells target any nucleated cell presenting antigens on MHC class 1 molecules.
  • What is the function of cytotoxic T cells?
    Cytotoxic T cells induce apoptosis in infected host cells to eliminate intracellular pathogens.
  • What happens when T lymphocytes encounter harmless antigens?
    T lymphocytes remain unresponsive and do not generate an immune response to harmless antigens.
  • What triggers the activation of T lymphocytes?
    T lymphocytes are activated by harmful antigens presented with co-stimulatory molecules by antigen-presenting cells.