Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells quiz Flashcards

What is the role of helper T cells in the adaptive immune response?
Helper T cells activate other immune cells, such as B cells and macrophages, to enhance the immune response.How do helper T-cells and cytotoxic T-cells work together?
Helper T-cells activate and stimulate other immune cells, including cytotoxic T-cells, to improve immune responses against pathogens.What are the basic functions of helper T cells?
Helper T cells activate and stimulate target cells to improve their immune capabilities, enhancing the overall immune response.What CD marker is found on helper T cells?
Helper T cells have a CD4 marker on their surface.Which MHC class do helper T cells recognize antigens on?
Helper T cells recognize antigens on MHC class 2 molecules.What type of antigens do MHC class 2 molecules present?
MHC class 2 molecules present exogenous antigens, which originate outside the target cell.What is the primary target of cytotoxic T cells?
Cytotoxic T cells target any nucleated cell presenting antigens on MHC class 1 molecules.What is the function of cytotoxic T cells?
Cytotoxic T cells induce apoptosis in infected host cells to eliminate intracellular pathogens.What happens when T lymphocytes encounter harmless antigens?
T lymphocytes remain unresponsive and do not generate an immune response to harmless antigens.What triggers the activation of T lymphocytes?
T lymphocytes are activated by harmful antigens presented with co-stimulatory molecules by antigen-presenting cells.