Review of the Complement System definitions Flashcards

Complement System A group of inactive proteins in blood and tissues that activate through specific pathways to enhance immune responses.

Alternative Pathway A complement activation route triggered by C3b binding to microbe surfaces, leading to C3 convertase formation.

Lectin Pathway Activated by mannose-binding lectin attaching to mannose on microbes, resulting in C3 convertase production.

Classical Pathway Initiated when antibodies bind to antigens on microbes, leading to C3 convertase formation and complement activation.

C3 Convertase An enzyme formed by all complement pathways that cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, crucial for immune response.

C3a A fragment of C3 that, along with C5a, triggers inflammatory responses to help eliminate microbes.

C3b A fragment of C3 that enhances phagocytosis and can lead to microbe cell lysis through membrane attack complexes.

Mannose-binding Lectin A protein that binds to mannose on microbe surfaces, activating the lectin pathway of the complement system.

Antibodies Proteins from the adaptive immune system that bind to antigens, triggering the classical pathway of complement activation.

Inflammatory Response A reaction triggered by C3a and C5a to help eliminate microbes through immune system activation.

Opsonization A process where C3b enhances phagocytosis by marking microbes for easier recognition by phagocytes.

Phagocytosis The process by which phagocytes engulf and digest microbes, enhanced by opsonization.

Membrane Attack Complex A structure formed by complement proteins that creates pores in microbe membranes, leading to cell lysis.

Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense, involving non-specific responses like the complement system.