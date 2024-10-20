Review of the Complement System definitions Flashcards
Review of the Complement System definitions
- Complement SystemA group of inactive proteins in blood and tissues that activate through specific pathways to enhance immune responses.
- Alternative PathwayA complement activation route triggered by C3b binding to microbe surfaces, leading to C3 convertase formation.
- Lectin PathwayActivated by mannose-binding lectin attaching to mannose on microbes, resulting in C3 convertase production.
- Classical PathwayInitiated when antibodies bind to antigens on microbes, leading to C3 convertase formation and complement activation.
- C3 ConvertaseAn enzyme formed by all complement pathways that cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, crucial for immune response.
- C3aA fragment of C3 that, along with C5a, triggers inflammatory responses to help eliminate microbes.
- C3bA fragment of C3 that enhances phagocytosis and can lead to microbe cell lysis through membrane attack complexes.
- Mannose-binding LectinA protein that binds to mannose on microbe surfaces, activating the lectin pathway of the complement system.
- AntibodiesProteins from the adaptive immune system that bind to antigens, triggering the classical pathway of complement activation.
- Inflammatory ResponseA reaction triggered by C3a and C5a to help eliminate microbes through immune system activation.
- OpsonizationA process where C3b enhances phagocytosis by marking microbes for easier recognition by phagocytes.
- PhagocytosisThe process by which phagocytes engulf and digest microbes, enhanced by opsonization.
- Membrane Attack ComplexA structure formed by complement proteins that creates pores in microbe membranes, leading to cell lysis.
- Innate ImmunityThe body's first line of defense, involving non-specific responses like the complement system.
- Adaptive ImmunityA specific immune response involving antibodies that can trigger the complement system via the classical pathway.