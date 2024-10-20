Review of the Complement System definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Review of the Complement System definitions

Review of the Complement System definitions
  • Complement System
    A group of inactive proteins in blood and tissues that activate through specific pathways to enhance immune responses.
  • Alternative Pathway
    A complement activation route triggered by C3b binding to microbe surfaces, leading to C3 convertase formation.
  • Lectin Pathway
    Activated by mannose-binding lectin attaching to mannose on microbes, resulting in C3 convertase production.
  • Classical Pathway
    Initiated when antibodies bind to antigens on microbes, leading to C3 convertase formation and complement activation.
  • C3 Convertase
    An enzyme formed by all complement pathways that cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, crucial for immune response.
  • C3a
    A fragment of C3 that, along with C5a, triggers inflammatory responses to help eliminate microbes.
  • C3b
    A fragment of C3 that enhances phagocytosis and can lead to microbe cell lysis through membrane attack complexes.
  • Mannose-binding Lectin
    A protein that binds to mannose on microbe surfaces, activating the lectin pathway of the complement system.
  • Antibodies
    Proteins from the adaptive immune system that bind to antigens, triggering the classical pathway of complement activation.
  • Inflammatory Response
    A reaction triggered by C3a and C5a to help eliminate microbes through immune system activation.
  • Opsonization
    A process where C3b enhances phagocytosis by marking microbes for easier recognition by phagocytes.
  • Phagocytosis
    The process by which phagocytes engulf and digest microbes, enhanced by opsonization.
  • Membrane Attack Complex
    A structure formed by complement proteins that creates pores in microbe membranes, leading to cell lysis.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's first line of defense, involving non-specific responses like the complement system.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A specific immune response involving antibodies that can trigger the complement system via the classical pathway.