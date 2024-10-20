Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Review of the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions definitions Flashcards

Back
Review of the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions definitions
1/15
  • Dual innervation
    Refers to organs receiving inputs from both sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.
  • Sympathetic fibers
    Originate from spinal cord segments T1-L2, increase heart rate, and have short preganglionic fibers.
  • Parasympathetic fibers
    Originate from cranial and sacral regions, decrease heart rate, and have long preganglionic fibers.
  • Preganglionic fiber
    Nerve fiber that extends from the central nervous system to a ganglion.
  • Postganglionic fiber
    Nerve fiber that extends from a ganglion to an effector organ.
  • Sympathetic trunk
    Chain of ganglia located near the spinal cord where sympathetic fibers synapse.
  • Collateral ganglia
    Ganglia where some sympathetic fibers synapse, bypassing the sympathetic trunk.
  • Terminal ganglia
    Ganglia located near or on effector organs where parasympathetic fibers synapse.
  • Splanchnic nerves
    Nerves that bypass the sympathetic trunk to synapse in collateral ganglia.
  • Effector organ
    Target organ or tissue that responds to nerve impulses.
  • Cranial region
    Area of the brainstem where parasympathetic fibers originate.
  • Sacral region
    Lower spinal region where parasympathetic fibers originate.
  • Fight or flight response
    Physiological reaction to perceived harmful events, activated by sympathetic nervous system.
  • Rest and digest effect
    State of relaxation and digestion promoted by parasympathetic nervous system.
  • Synapse
    Junction between two nerve cells where impulses pass by diffusion of neurotransmitters.