Review of the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions quiz Flashcards

Why do people need both the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems?
People need both systems because they provide dual innervation to most organs, allowing for balanced regulation of bodily functions, with the sympathetic system preparing the body for 'fight or flight' and the parasympathetic system promoting 'rest and digest' activities.
Which of the following effects of the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions is true? A) Sympathetic decreases heart rate B) Parasympathetic increases heart rate C) Sympathetic increases heart rate D) Parasympathetic has no effect on heart rate
C) Sympathetic increases heart rate.
Which is an example of a cooperative effect of the parasympathetic and sympathetic branches?
A cooperative effect occurs when both systems work together to achieve a common outcome, such as the regulation of sexual function where the parasympathetic system facilitates arousal and the sympathetic system facilitates orgasm.
What is the origin of sympathetic fibers?
Sympathetic fibers originate from spinal cord segments T1 through L2.
Where do parasympathetic fibers typically synapse?
Parasympathetic fibers typically synapse in terminal ganglia close to or directly on the effector organs.
What is the primary function of the sympathetic nervous system?
The primary function of the sympathetic nervous system is to prepare the body for 'fight or flight' responses by increasing heart rate and energy availability.
How do the lengths of preganglionic fibers differ between the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems?
Sympathetic preganglionic fibers are short, while parasympathetic preganglionic fibers are long.
What is the effect of parasympathetic activity on heart rate?
Parasympathetic activity decreases heart rate, promoting a 'rest and digest' state.
What is dual innervation?
Dual innervation refers to the fact that most organs receive inputs from both the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.
Where do parasympathetic fibers originate?
Parasympathetic fibers originate from the cranial and sacral regions.