Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes quiz Flashcards

Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes quiz

Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes quiz
  • Which of the following is not a secondary lymphoid organ: spleen, thymus, lymph nodes, or tonsils?
    The thymus is not a secondary lymphoid organ; it is a primary lymphoid organ.
  • Cervical lymph nodes filter lymph draining from which region of the body?
    Cervical lymph nodes filter lymph draining from the neck region.
  • What happens to lymph as it passes through a lymph node?
    As lymph passes through a lymph node, it is filtered of pathogens and foreign substances.
  • Which of the following is not a secondary lymph organ: spleen, thymus, lymph nodes, or Peyer's patches?
    The thymus is not a secondary lymph organ; it is a primary lymphoid organ.
  • Which of the following is not a secondary lymphatic organ: spleen, thymus, lymph nodes, or tonsils?
    The thymus is not a secondary lymphatic organ; it is a primary lymphoid organ.
  • What happens in the lymph nodes as lymph flows through them?
    Lymph is filtered of pathogens and foreign substances, and immune cells are activated.
  • Which of the following is not considered a lymph node function: filtering lymph, producing red blood cells, activating immune cells, or trapping pathogens?
    Producing red blood cells is not a function of lymph nodes.
  • Which of the following is not a function of lymph nodes: filtering lymph, producing antibodies, activating immune cells, or trapping pathogens?
    Producing antibodies is not a direct function of lymph nodes.
  • Which of the following structures is not associated with lymph nodes: afferent vessels, efferent vessels, hilum, or alveoli?
    Alveoli are not associated with lymph nodes; they are part of the respiratory system.
  • What is the primary function of lymph nodes in the immune system?
    The primary function of lymph nodes is to filter lymph and trap pathogens, aiding in immune system activation.