Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is not a secondary lymphoid organ: spleen, thymus, lymph nodes, or tonsils?
The thymus is not a secondary lymphoid organ; it is a primary lymphoid organ.
Cervical lymph nodes filter lymph draining from the neck region.What happens to lymph as it passes through a lymph node?
As lymph passes through a lymph node, it is filtered of pathogens and foreign substances.
Lymph is filtered of pathogens and foreign substances, and immune cells are activated.Which of the following is not considered a lymph node function: filtering lymph, producing red blood cells, activating immune cells, or trapping pathogens?
Producing red blood cells is not a function of lymph nodes.Which of the following is not a function of lymph nodes: filtering lymph, producing antibodies, activating immune cells, or trapping pathogens?
Producing antibodies is not a direct function of lymph nodes.Which of the following structures is not associated with lymph nodes: afferent vessels, efferent vessels, hilum, or alveoli?
Alveoli are not associated with lymph nodes; they are part of the respiratory system.What is the primary function of lymph nodes in the immune system?
The primary function of lymph nodes is to filter lymph and trap pathogens, aiding in immune system activation.