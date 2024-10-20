Secondary Lymphoid Organs: MALT definitions Flashcards
Secondary Lymphoid Organs: MALT definitions
- MALTA collection of lymphoid tissues lining mucosal membranes, providing frontline defense against pathogens.
- TonsilsLymphoid tissues around the pharynx entrance, trapping pathogens from food and air.
- Peyer's patchesLymphoid follicles in the ileum, preventing bacteria from migrating from the large intestine.
- AppendixA tubular extension of the cecum, generating memory lymphocytes and replenishing gut bacteria.
- Tonsillar cryptsDeep pits in tonsils that trap pathogens for elimination by leukocytes.
- Pharyngeal tonsilLocated on the nasopharynx's posterior wall, part of the tonsil set.
- Palatine tonsilsA pair of tonsils at the oral cavity's posterior end, often removed in tonsillectomy.
- Lingual tonsilLocated at the tongue's base, part of the tonsil set.
- Lymphoid folliclesDensely packed lymphoid tissue spheres with germinal centers of dividing B cells.
- Germinal centerLighter staining area in lymphoid follicles with dividing B cells.
- IleumThe distal portion of the small intestine where Peyer's patches are located.
- CecumThe first part of the large intestine, where the appendix is attached.
- Gut microbiomeBacteria in the digestive system supporting health, beneficial if in specific locations.