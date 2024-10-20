Skip to main content
Secondary Lymphoid Organs: MALT definitions Flashcards

Secondary Lymphoid Organs: MALT definitions
  • MALT
    A collection of lymphoid tissues lining mucosal membranes, providing frontline defense against pathogens.
  • Tonsils
    Lymphoid tissues around the pharynx entrance, trapping pathogens from food and air.
  • Peyer's patches
    Lymphoid follicles in the ileum, preventing bacteria from migrating from the large intestine.
  • Appendix
    A tubular extension of the cecum, generating memory lymphocytes and replenishing gut bacteria.
  • Tonsillar crypts
    Deep pits in tonsils that trap pathogens for elimination by leukocytes.
  • Pharyngeal tonsil
    Located on the nasopharynx's posterior wall, part of the tonsil set.
  • Palatine tonsils
    A pair of tonsils at the oral cavity's posterior end, often removed in tonsillectomy.
  • Lingual tonsil
    Located at the tongue's base, part of the tonsil set.
  • Lymphoid follicles
    Densely packed lymphoid tissue spheres with germinal centers of dividing B cells.
  • Germinal center
    Lighter staining area in lymphoid follicles with dividing B cells.
  • Ileum
    The distal portion of the small intestine where Peyer's patches are located.
  • Cecum
    The first part of the large intestine, where the appendix is attached.
  • Gut microbiome
    Bacteria in the digestive system supporting health, beneficial if in specific locations.