Secondary Lymphoid Organs: MALT definitions Flashcards

MALT A collection of lymphoid tissues lining mucosal membranes, providing frontline defense against pathogens.

Tonsils Lymphoid tissues around the pharynx entrance, trapping pathogens from food and air.

Peyer's patches Lymphoid follicles in the ileum, preventing bacteria from migrating from the large intestine.

Appendix A tubular extension of the cecum, generating memory lymphocytes and replenishing gut bacteria.

Tonsillar crypts Deep pits in tonsils that trap pathogens for elimination by leukocytes.

Pharyngeal tonsil Located on the nasopharynx's posterior wall, part of the tonsil set.

Palatine tonsils A pair of tonsils at the oral cavity's posterior end, often removed in tonsillectomy.

Lingual tonsil Located at the tongue's base, part of the tonsil set.

Lymphoid follicles Densely packed lymphoid tissue spheres with germinal centers of dividing B cells.

Germinal center Lighter staining area in lymphoid follicles with dividing B cells.

Ileum The distal portion of the small intestine where Peyer's patches are located.

Cecum The first part of the large intestine, where the appendix is attached.