Secondary Lymphoid Organs: MALT quiz Flashcards
Secondary Lymphoid Organs: MALT quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following structures is not considered mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT)?
The thymus, lymph nodes, and spleen are not considered MALT.What is the primary function of MALT in the body?
MALT serves as a frontline defense against pathogens entering through mucosal surfaces.Where are Peyer's patches located in the body?
Peyer's patches are located on the interior wall of the distal portion of the small intestine, called the ileum.What role does the appendix play in the immune system?
The appendix generates memory lymphocytes for long-term immunity and serves as a reservoir for beneficial gut bacteria.How do tonsils contribute to immune defense?
Tonsils trap pathogens in tonsillar crypts and remove them with leukocytes found within the MALT.What distinguishes MALT from other lymphoid organs?
Most collections of MALT lack an exterior capsule, unlike other lymphoid organs such as the thymus and spleen.What is the significance of tonsillar crypts?
Tonsillar crypts are deep pits that trap pathogens for elimination by leukocytes.Why are Peyer's patches important for gut health?
Peyer's patches prevent bacteria from the large intestine from migrating backward into the small intestine.What is the function of the appendix in relation to gut bacteria?
The appendix helps replenish beneficial gut bacteria after disturbances like diarrhea.What are the three main sets of tonsils?
The three main sets of tonsils are the pharyngeal, palatine, and lingual tonsils.