Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Secondary Lymphoid Organs: MALT quiz Flashcards

Secondary Lymphoid Organs: MALT quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following structures is not considered mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT)?
    The thymus, lymph nodes, and spleen are not considered MALT.
  • What is the primary function of MALT in the body?
    MALT serves as a frontline defense against pathogens entering through mucosal surfaces.
  • Where are Peyer's patches located in the body?
    Peyer's patches are located on the interior wall of the distal portion of the small intestine, called the ileum.
  • What role does the appendix play in the immune system?
    The appendix generates memory lymphocytes for long-term immunity and serves as a reservoir for beneficial gut bacteria.
  • How do tonsils contribute to immune defense?
    Tonsils trap pathogens in tonsillar crypts and remove them with leukocytes found within the MALT.
  • What distinguishes MALT from other lymphoid organs?
    Most collections of MALT lack an exterior capsule, unlike other lymphoid organs such as the thymus and spleen.
  • What is the significance of tonsillar crypts?
    Tonsillar crypts are deep pits that trap pathogens for elimination by leukocytes.
  • Why are Peyer's patches important for gut health?
    Peyer's patches prevent bacteria from the large intestine from migrating backward into the small intestine.
  • What is the function of the appendix in relation to gut bacteria?
    The appendix helps replenish beneficial gut bacteria after disturbances like diarrhea.
  • What are the three main sets of tonsils?
    The three main sets of tonsils are the pharyngeal, palatine, and lingual tonsils.