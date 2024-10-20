Sensory Receptor Classification by Location definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Exteroceptors Detect external stimuli such as pressure, temperature, and pain on the skin, as well as senses like vision, hearing, and smell.

Interoceptors Monitor internal conditions including pain, chemical composition of fluids, organ stretch, and internal temperature.

Proprioceptors Located in the musculoskeletal system, they monitor body position and stretch, providing a sense of proprioception.

Visceroceptors Another term for interoceptors, focusing on monitoring internal organ conditions and visceral stretch.

Homeostasis The body's ability to maintain stable internal conditions despite external changes.

Musculoskeletal system The organ system that includes muscles, tendons, joints, and connective tissues, crucial for body movement and support.

Visceral stretch The expansion or stretching of internal organs, often detected by interoceptors.

Proprioception The sense of body position and movement in space, informed by proprioceptors.

Stimuli External or internal changes that are detected by sensory receptors, triggering a response.

Pressure A type of external stimulus detected by exteroceptors, often felt on the skin.

Temperature A measure of heat or cold, detected by exteroceptors externally and interoceptors internally.

Pain An unpleasant sensation detected by both exteroceptors and interoceptors, indicating potential harm.

Chemical composition The makeup of internal fluids, monitored by interoceptors to maintain balance and function.

Body position The orientation of the body in space, monitored by proprioceptors for movement coordination.