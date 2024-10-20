Sensory Receptor Classification by Location definitions Flashcards
Back
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- ExteroceptorsDetect external stimuli such as pressure, temperature, and pain on the skin, as well as senses like vision, hearing, and smell.
- InteroceptorsMonitor internal conditions including pain, chemical composition of fluids, organ stretch, and internal temperature.
- ProprioceptorsLocated in the musculoskeletal system, they monitor body position and stretch, providing a sense of proprioception.
- VisceroceptorsAnother term for interoceptors, focusing on monitoring internal organ conditions and visceral stretch.
- HomeostasisThe body's ability to maintain stable internal conditions despite external changes.
- Musculoskeletal systemThe organ system that includes muscles, tendons, joints, and connective tissues, crucial for body movement and support.
- Visceral stretchThe expansion or stretching of internal organs, often detected by interoceptors.
- ProprioceptionThe sense of body position and movement in space, informed by proprioceptors.
- StimuliExternal or internal changes that are detected by sensory receptors, triggering a response.
- PressureA type of external stimulus detected by exteroceptors, often felt on the skin.
- TemperatureA measure of heat or cold, detected by exteroceptors externally and interoceptors internally.
- PainAn unpleasant sensation detected by both exteroceptors and interoceptors, indicating potential harm.
- Chemical compositionThe makeup of internal fluids, monitored by interoceptors to maintain balance and function.
- Body positionThe orientation of the body in space, monitored by proprioceptors for movement coordination.
- StretchThe extension or elongation of muscles or tissues, detected by proprioceptors and interoceptors.