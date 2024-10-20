Skip to main content
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location definitions Flashcards

  • Exteroceptors
    Detect external stimuli such as pressure, temperature, and pain on the skin, as well as senses like vision, hearing, and smell.
  • Interoceptors
    Monitor internal conditions including pain, chemical composition of fluids, organ stretch, and internal temperature.
  • Proprioceptors
    Located in the musculoskeletal system, they monitor body position and stretch, providing a sense of proprioception.
  • Visceroceptors
    Another term for interoceptors, focusing on monitoring internal organ conditions and visceral stretch.
  • Homeostasis
    The body's ability to maintain stable internal conditions despite external changes.
  • Musculoskeletal system
    The organ system that includes muscles, tendons, joints, and connective tissues, crucial for body movement and support.
  • Visceral stretch
    The expansion or stretching of internal organs, often detected by interoceptors.
  • Proprioception
    The sense of body position and movement in space, informed by proprioceptors.
  • Stimuli
    External or internal changes that are detected by sensory receptors, triggering a response.
  • Pressure
    A type of external stimulus detected by exteroceptors, often felt on the skin.
  • Temperature
    A measure of heat or cold, detected by exteroceptors externally and interoceptors internally.
  • Pain
    An unpleasant sensation detected by both exteroceptors and interoceptors, indicating potential harm.
  • Chemical composition
    The makeup of internal fluids, monitored by interoceptors to maintain balance and function.
  • Body position
    The orientation of the body in space, monitored by proprioceptors for movement coordination.
  • Stretch
    The extension or elongation of muscles or tissues, detected by proprioceptors and interoceptors.