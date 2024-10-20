Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality definitions Flashcards
Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality definitions
- MechanoreceptorsDetect mechanical forces like pressure or vibration, responding to physical changes in the environment.
- ThermoreceptorsSensitive to changes in temperature, not static levels, detecting variations in thermal conditions.
- PhotoreceptorsRespond to light stimuli, enabling the perception of visual information.
- ChemoreceptorsReact to chemical substances in air, food, or bodily fluids, crucial for taste and smell.
- NociceptorsActivate in response to potentially damaging stimuli, signaling pain when harm is imminent.
- StimulusAn external factor or change that elicits a response from sensory receptors.
- ModalityRefers to the type of stimulus detected by sensory receptors, such as mechanical or chemical.
- PressureA mechanical force that can be detected by mechanoreceptors, often perceived as touch.
- VibrationA type of mechanical force sensed by mechanoreceptors, involving oscillatory motion.
- TemperatureA measure of thermal energy, changes of which are detected by thermoreceptors.
- LightElectromagnetic radiation visible to the human eye, detected by photoreceptors.
- ChemicalsSubstances that can trigger chemoreceptors, found in air, food, or bodily fluids.
- PainA sensory experience resulting from activation of nociceptors by harmful stimuli.
- DamagePhysical harm or injury that can activate nociceptors, leading to pain perception.
- Bodily FluidsLiquids within the body, such as blood, that can contain chemicals detected by chemoreceptors.