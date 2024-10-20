Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mechanoreceptors Detect mechanical forces like pressure or vibration, responding to physical changes in the environment.

Thermoreceptors Sensitive to changes in temperature, not static levels, detecting variations in thermal conditions.

Photoreceptors Respond to light stimuli, enabling the perception of visual information.

Chemoreceptors React to chemical substances in air, food, or bodily fluids, crucial for taste and smell.

Nociceptors Activate in response to potentially damaging stimuli, signaling pain when harm is imminent.

Stimulus An external factor or change that elicits a response from sensory receptors.

Modality Refers to the type of stimulus detected by sensory receptors, such as mechanical or chemical.

Pressure A mechanical force that can be detected by mechanoreceptors, often perceived as touch.

Vibration A type of mechanical force sensed by mechanoreceptors, involving oscillatory motion.

Temperature A measure of thermal energy, changes of which are detected by thermoreceptors.

Light Electromagnetic radiation visible to the human eye, detected by photoreceptors.

Chemicals Substances that can trigger chemoreceptors, found in air, food, or bodily fluids.

Pain A sensory experience resulting from activation of nociceptors by harmful stimuli.

Damage Physical harm or injury that can activate nociceptors, leading to pain perception.