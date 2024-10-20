Skip to main content
Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality quiz Flashcards

Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality quiz
  • How are the sensory receptors for hearing and touch similar?
    Both hearing and touch involve mechanoreceptors, which respond to mechanical forces such as pressure or vibration.
  • Which of the following receptors does not trigger a sensation: mechanoreceptors, thermoreceptors, photoreceptors, or nociceptors?
    All listed receptors trigger sensations, but nociceptors only activate when stimuli are intense enough to cause harm.
  • What is the difference between receptors and effectors?
    Receptors detect stimuli and send signals to the brain, while effectors carry out responses to those signals.
  • What kind of sensory receptors respond to pain?
    Nociceptors respond to pain by activating in response to potentially damaging stimuli.
  • Which type of receptor is not a mechanoreceptor: thermoreceptors, photoreceptors, chemoreceptors, or nociceptors?
    Thermoreceptors, photoreceptors, chemoreceptors, and nociceptors are not mechanoreceptors.
  • Which type of sensory receptor responds to touch and pressure?
    Mechanoreceptors respond to touch and pressure.
  • What types of sensations do sensory receptors detect?
    Sensory receptors detect mechanical forces, temperature changes, light, chemicals, and potentially damaging stimuli.
  • What stimuli do thermoreceptors respond to?
    Thermoreceptors respond to changes in temperature.
  • What is unique about nociceptors compared to other sensory receptors?
    Nociceptors can respond to multiple types of stimuli but only activate when the stimuli are intense enough to cause harm.
  • What do chemoreceptors detect?
    Chemoreceptors detect chemical substances in the air, food, or bodily fluids.