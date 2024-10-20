Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality quiz Flashcards
Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality quiz
How are the sensory receptors for hearing and touch similar?
Both hearing and touch involve mechanoreceptors, which respond to mechanical forces such as pressure or vibration.Which of the following receptors does not trigger a sensation: mechanoreceptors, thermoreceptors, photoreceptors, or nociceptors?
All listed receptors trigger sensations, but nociceptors only activate when stimuli are intense enough to cause harm.What is the difference between receptors and effectors?
Receptors detect stimuli and send signals to the brain, while effectors carry out responses to those signals.What kind of sensory receptors respond to pain?
Nociceptors respond to pain by activating in response to potentially damaging stimuli.Which type of receptor is not a mechanoreceptor: thermoreceptors, photoreceptors, chemoreceptors, or nociceptors?
Thermoreceptors, photoreceptors, chemoreceptors, and nociceptors are not mechanoreceptors.Which type of sensory receptor responds to touch and pressure?
Mechanoreceptors respond to touch and pressure.What types of sensations do sensory receptors detect?
Sensory receptors detect mechanical forces, temperature changes, light, chemicals, and potentially damaging stimuli.What stimuli do thermoreceptors respond to?
Thermoreceptors respond to changes in temperature.What is unique about nociceptors compared to other sensory receptors?
Nociceptors can respond to multiple types of stimuli but only activate when the stimuli are intense enough to cause harm.What do chemoreceptors detect?
Chemoreceptors detect chemical substances in the air, food, or bodily fluids.