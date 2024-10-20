Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Sarcomere The fundamental unit of muscle contraction, composed of overlapping actin and myosin filaments.

Myosin A thick filament protein with heads that pull on actin to shorten the sarcomere during contraction.

Actin A thin filament protein that myosin pulls on to facilitate muscle contraction.

Tropomyosin A thread-like protein that blocks myosin binding sites on actin, regulating muscle contraction.

Troponin A globular protein that binds calcium, moving tropomyosin to allow myosin-actin interaction.

Titin An elastic filament protein that helps the sarcomere return to its original size post-contraction.

Z-disc The boundary of a sarcomere, anchoring actin filaments and marking the sarcomere's ends.

M-line The central line in a sarcomere that anchors myosin filaments.

I-band The light band in a sarcomere containing only actin filaments.

A-band The dark band in a sarcomere where actin and myosin overlap.

H-zone The central region of the A-band with only myosin, which diminishes during contraction.

Myofibril A cylindrical organelle within muscle cells, composed of repeating sarcomeres.

Sliding Filament Theory A model explaining muscle contraction by the sliding of actin over myosin, shortening the sarcomere.

Myosin Heads Protrusions on myosin filaments that bind to actin and pull it during contraction.