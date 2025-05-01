Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What roles do tropomyosin and troponin play in regulating muscle contraction? Tropomyosin blocks myosin binding sites on actin, preventing contraction. When calcium binds to troponin, troponin changes shape and moves tropomyosin away from the binding sites, allowing myosin to bind to actin and initiate contraction.

What is the function of the protein titin in the sarcomere? Titin is an elastic protein that anchors to the Z-disc and interacts with myosin, helping the sarcomere return to its original size after contraction or stretching. It is the largest known protein.

What is the sliding filament theory of muscle contraction? The sliding filament theory states that muscle contraction occurs when myosin (thick filament) pulls on actin (thin filament), causing the sarcomere to shorten as the filaments slide past each other without changing size.

How do myosin and actin interact during muscle contraction? Myosin heads reach out and pull on actin filaments, increasing the overlap between them and shortening the sarcomere.

What is the role of tropomyosin in muscle contraction? Tropomyosin is a thread-like protein that wraps around actin and blocks the myosin binding sites, preventing contraction when the muscle is relaxed.

How does troponin regulate muscle contraction? Troponin binds to calcium, which causes it to change shape and move tropomyosin away from the myosin binding sites on actin, allowing contraction to occur.