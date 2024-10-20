Small Intestine definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Duodenum The first section of the small intestine, mixing chyme with bile and pancreatic juice, and releasing alkaline mucus.

Jejunum The middle section of the small intestine, primarily responsible for nutrient absorption through microvilli.

Ileum The longest section of the small intestine, absorbing bile salts and remaining nutrients.

Peristalsis A wave of muscle contraction that moves chyme through the gastrointestinal tract.

Segmentation Non-adjacent muscle contractions in the small intestine aiding in mechanical digestion and mixing.

Microvilli Membrane projections on enterocytes, increasing surface area for absorption and containing brush border enzymes.

Enterocytes Simple columnar cells specialized for absorption in the small intestine, lining the villi.

Goblet cells Cells in the intestinal mucosa that secrete mucus to lubricate the alimentary canal.

Peyer's patches Aggregated lymphoid nodules in the ileum protecting against pathogens from the large intestine.

Paneth cells Cells at the base of intestinal crypts secreting antimicrobial agents like lysozyme and defensins.

Brush border The microvilli-covered surface of enterocytes, containing enzymes for the final steps of digestion.

Circular folds Folds of the mucosa and submucosa in the small intestine, increasing surface area and slowing chyme flow.

Ileocecal valve The sphincter separating the ileum from the cecum of the large intestine, controlling chyme passage.

Chyme The semi-fluid mass of partly digested food that moves from the stomach to the small intestine.