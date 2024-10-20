Small Intestine quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is true regarding the small intestine? A) It is the shortest part of the alimentary canal. B) It is primarily responsible for water absorption. C) It is the major site for nutrient absorption. D) It has a thick mucus lining like the stomach.
C) It is the major site for nutrient absorption.
What makes the small intestine uniquely suited for nutrient absorption?
The small intestine has a large surface area due to structures like microvilli, which maximize nutrient absorption.
What are the three sections of the small intestine?
The three sections of the small intestine are the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum.
What is the primary function of the jejunum?
The primary function of the jejunum is nutrient absorption.
How does the duodenum protect itself from the acidic chyme from the stomach?
The duodenum releases an alkaline mucus to neutralize the acidic chyme.
What role do enterocytes play in the small intestine?
Enterocytes are specialized for absorption and line the villi of the small intestine.
What is the function of goblet cells in the small intestine?
Goblet cells secrete mucus to provide a protective lining in the small intestine.
What is the purpose of peristalsis in the small intestine?
Peristalsis moves chyme through the small intestine by wave-like muscle contractions.
What is the function of Peyer's patches in the ileum?
Peyer's patches protect against pathogens by housing lymphoid tissue in the ileum.
How do microvilli contribute to digestion in the small intestine?
Microvilli increase surface area for absorption and contain brush border enzymes for digestion.