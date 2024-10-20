Skip to main content
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood definitions Flashcards

Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood definitions
  • Blood
    A liquid connective tissue that transports nutrients and oxygen, connecting all body tissues.
  • Plasma
    The extracellular matrix of blood, consisting of water, salts, proteins, and dissolved molecules.
  • Erythrocytes
    Red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body's tissues.
  • Leukocytes
    White blood cells that provide immunity and include various types like macrophages.
  • Thrombocytes
    Cell fragments, also known as platelets, crucial for blood clotting to prevent blood loss.
  • Macrophage
    A type of leukocyte that engulfs and eliminates pathogens through phagocytosis.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    The non-cellular component of blood, known as plasma, lacking fibrous proteins.
  • Cardiovascular System
    The system comprising veins and arteries that transport blood throughout the body.
  • Oxygen Transport
    The process by which erythrocytes deliver oxygen to tissues across the body.
  • Immunity
    The defense mechanism provided by leukocytes to protect the body from pathogens.
  • Blood Clotting
    The process where plasma proteins form fibers to prevent blood loss.
  • Pathogens
    Harmful organisms or substances that leukocytes, like macrophages, target and eliminate.
  • Phagocytosis
    The process by which macrophages engulf and digest pathogens.
  • Nutrients
    Essential substances transported by blood to support body tissues.
  • Veins
    Blood vessels that carry blood towards the heart, part of the cardiovascular system.