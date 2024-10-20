Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Blood A liquid connective tissue that transports nutrients and oxygen, connecting all body tissues.

Plasma The extracellular matrix of blood, consisting of water, salts, proteins, and dissolved molecules.

Erythrocytes Red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body's tissues.

Leukocytes White blood cells that provide immunity and include various types like macrophages.

Thrombocytes Cell fragments, also known as platelets, crucial for blood clotting to prevent blood loss.

Macrophage A type of leukocyte that engulfs and eliminates pathogens through phagocytosis.

Extracellular Matrix The non-cellular component of blood, known as plasma, lacking fibrous proteins.

Cardiovascular System The system comprising veins and arteries that transport blood throughout the body.

Oxygen Transport The process by which erythrocytes deliver oxygen to tissues across the body.

Immunity The defense mechanism provided by leukocytes to protect the body from pathogens.

Blood Clotting The process where plasma proteins form fibers to prevent blood loss.

Pathogens Harmful organisms or substances that leukocytes, like macrophages, target and eliminate.

Phagocytosis The process by which macrophages engulf and digest pathogens.

Nutrients Essential substances transported by blood to support body tissues.