Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood quiz Flashcards

Why is blood considered a connective tissue?
Blood is considered a connective tissue because it transports nutrients and oxygen throughout the body, connecting all tissues.What is the extracellular matrix of blood called?
The extracellular matrix of blood is called plasma, which consists of water, salts, proteins, and other dissolved molecules.What are the two main types of cells found in blood?
The two main types of cells found in blood are erythrocytes (red blood cells) and leukocytes (white blood cells).What role do thrombocytes play in blood?
Thrombocytes, also known as platelets, are cell fragments that play a crucial role in blood clotting to prevent blood loss.How does blood differ from other connective tissues in terms of its extracellular matrix?
Unlike other connective tissues, blood lacks fibrous proteins in its extracellular matrix, having smaller proteins dissolved in plasma that can form fibers during clotting.What is the function of erythrocytes in blood?
Erythrocytes, or red blood cells, are responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the tissues in the body.What is the function of leukocytes in blood?
Leukocytes, or white blood cells, provide immunity by helping to protect the body against pathogens.What is a macrophage and what is its role in blood?
A macrophage is a type of leukocyte that performs phagocytosis to engulf and eliminate pathogens.What happens during the blood clotting process?
During blood clotting, smaller proteins dissolved in the plasma can form fibers to help prevent blood loss.Why is blood categorized as a liquid connective tissue?
Blood is categorized as a liquid connective tissue because it serves as a highway throughout the body, delivering nutrients and gases to all tissues.