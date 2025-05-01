Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why is blood considered a connective tissue? Blood is considered a connective tissue because it connects all tissues in the body by transporting nutrients, oxygen, and other substances throughout the body.

What type of tissue is blood classified as? Blood is classified as a specialized liquid connective tissue.

Where is blood connective tissue found in the body? Blood connective tissue is found circulating throughout the cardiovascular system, within blood vessels such as arteries and veins.

Is blood a solution? Blood is not a true solution; it is a complex mixture consisting of plasma (a solution of water, salts, proteins, and other molecules) and suspended cells and cell fragments.

In what way does blood assist in immune function? Blood assists in immune function through leukocytes (white blood cells), which provide immunity by identifying and eliminating pathogens, including specialized cells like macrophages that engulf and destroy invaders.

Blood is an example of what type of tissue? Blood is an example of specialized connective tissue.