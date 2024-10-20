Steps of Muscle Contraction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Neuromuscular Junction The site where a motor neuron communicates with a muscle fiber, initiating muscle contraction.

Acetylcholine A neurotransmitter released at the neuromuscular junction to trigger muscle contraction.

Sarcolemma The cell membrane of a muscle fiber that conducts action potentials.

T-tubules Invaginations of the sarcolemma that help propagate action potentials into the muscle fiber.

Sarcoplasmic Reticulum A specialized endoplasmic reticulum in muscle cells that stores and releases calcium ions.

Calcium Ions Ions released from the sarcoplasmic reticulum that bind to troponin to initiate contraction.

Troponin A protein that binds calcium ions, causing tropomyosin to expose myosin binding sites on actin.

Tropomyosin A protein that blocks myosin binding sites on actin filaments in resting muscle.

Cross-bridge The connection formed when myosin heads bind to actin filaments during muscle contraction.

Power Stroke The action of myosin pulling actin filaments toward the center of the sarcomere.

ATP Hydrolysis The process of breaking down ATP to ADP and inorganic phosphate, providing energy for muscle contraction.

Depolarization A change in cell membrane potential that makes the inside of the cell more positive.

Repolarization The process of restoring the resting membrane potential after depolarization.

Acetylcholinesterase An enzyme that breaks down acetylcholine in the synaptic cleft, ending muscle contraction.