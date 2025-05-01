Steps of Muscle Contraction quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main steps involved in the process of muscle contraction from the initial nervous signal to the cessation of contraction?

Muscle contraction begins when a nerve impulse reaches the neuromuscular junction, causing the release of acetylcholine, which binds to receptors on the muscle fiber's sarcolemma and initiates an action potential. This action potential travels along the sarcolemma and into the T-tubules, triggering the sarcoplasmic reticulum to release calcium ions. Calcium binds to troponin, causing tropomyosin to shift and expose myosin binding sites on actin. Myosin heads then bind to actin, performing the cross-bridge cycle powered by ATP, which shortens the sarcomere. Contraction ends when calcium is reabsorbed into the sarcoplasmic reticulum and acetylcholine is broken down by acetylcholinesterase.