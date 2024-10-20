Steps of the Inflammatory Response definitions Flashcards
Steps of the Inflammatory Response definitions
- Inflammatory ResponseA series of four steps that occur during tissue damage and infection to eliminate microbes.
- VasoconstrictionThe narrowing of blood vessels to prevent blood loss immediately after tissue injury.
- Mast CellsCells residing in tissues that release cytokines and inflammatory mediators upon infection.
- CytokinesSignaling proteins released by cells, especially in response to infection, to mediate inflammation.
- HistamineAn inflammatory mediator released by mast cells that promotes inflammation and vasodilation.
- VasodilationThe enlargement of blood vessels, increasing permeability to allow immune cells to reach infection sites.
- DiapedesisThe migration of immune cells through blood vessel walls into infected tissues.
- ExudateA fluid mix of blood plasma, proteins, and immune cells that exits the bloodstream to the infection site.
- NeutrophilsThe first type of immune cells recruited to an infection site, performing phagocytosis.
- MacrophagesImmune cells that perform phagocytosis to engulf and eliminate microbes and dead cells.
- PhagocytosisThe process by which cells engulf and digest microbes and debris.
- DegranulationThe release of antimicrobial substances from immune cells to destroy microbes.
- Innate ImmunityThe body's first line of defense against pathogens, including skin and mucous membranes.
- -itisA suffix indicating inflammation, as seen in conditions like meningitis and arthritis.
- Rheumatoid ArthritisA condition characterized by inflammation of the joints, potentially causing damage.