Steps of the Inflammatory Response definitions Flashcards

Steps of the Inflammatory Response definitions

Steps of the Inflammatory Response definitions
  • Inflammatory Response
    A series of four steps that occur during tissue damage and infection to eliminate microbes.
  • Vasoconstriction
    The narrowing of blood vessels to prevent blood loss immediately after tissue injury.
  • Mast Cells
    Cells residing in tissues that release cytokines and inflammatory mediators upon infection.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling proteins released by cells, especially in response to infection, to mediate inflammation.
  • Histamine
    An inflammatory mediator released by mast cells that promotes inflammation and vasodilation.
  • Vasodilation
    The enlargement of blood vessels, increasing permeability to allow immune cells to reach infection sites.
  • Diapedesis
    The migration of immune cells through blood vessel walls into infected tissues.
  • Exudate
    A fluid mix of blood plasma, proteins, and immune cells that exits the bloodstream to the infection site.
  • Neutrophils
    The first type of immune cells recruited to an infection site, performing phagocytosis.
  • Macrophages
    Immune cells that perform phagocytosis to engulf and eliminate microbes and dead cells.
  • Phagocytosis
    The process by which cells engulf and digest microbes and debris.
  • Degranulation
    The release of antimicrobial substances from immune cells to destroy microbes.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's first line of defense against pathogens, including skin and mucous membranes.
  • -itis
    A suffix indicating inflammation, as seen in conditions like meningitis and arthritis.
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
    A condition characterized by inflammation of the joints, potentially causing damage.