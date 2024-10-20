Steps of the Inflammatory Response definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inflammatory Response A series of four steps that occur during tissue damage and infection to eliminate microbes.

Vasoconstriction The narrowing of blood vessels to prevent blood loss immediately after tissue injury.

Mast Cells Cells residing in tissues that release cytokines and inflammatory mediators upon infection.

Cytokines Signaling proteins released by cells, especially in response to infection, to mediate inflammation.

Histamine An inflammatory mediator released by mast cells that promotes inflammation and vasodilation.

Vasodilation The enlargement of blood vessels, increasing permeability to allow immune cells to reach infection sites.

Diapedesis The migration of immune cells through blood vessel walls into infected tissues.

Exudate A fluid mix of blood plasma, proteins, and immune cells that exits the bloodstream to the infection site.

Neutrophils The first type of immune cells recruited to an infection site, performing phagocytosis.

Macrophages Immune cells that perform phagocytosis to engulf and eliminate microbes and dead cells.

Phagocytosis The process by which cells engulf and digest microbes and debris.

Degranulation The release of antimicrobial substances from immune cells to destroy microbes.

Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense against pathogens, including skin and mucous membranes.

-itis A suffix indicating inflammation, as seen in conditions like meningitis and arthritis.