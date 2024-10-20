Steps of Transcription definitions Flashcards
Back
Steps of Transcription definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- TranscriptionThe process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, involving initiation, elongation, and termination.
- InitiationThe first step of transcription where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA.
- ElongationThe second step of transcription where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by pairing RNA nucleotides with the DNA template.
- TerminationThe final step of transcription where the RNA polymerase and newly formed RNA are released from the DNA.
- RNA PolymeraseThe enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA by using a DNA template during transcription.
- PromoterA DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
- Transcription FactorsProteins required in eukaryotes to help RNA polymerase bind to the promoter.
- DNA Template StrandThe strand of DNA that is used by RNA polymerase as a guide to build RNA.
- Pre-mRNAThe initial RNA transcript in eukaryotes that requires processing before translation.
- TerminatorA DNA sequence that signals the end of transcription.
- RNA ProcessingModifications required for pre-mRNA in eukaryotes to become mature mRNA.
- ProkaryotesOrganisms whose transcription involves direct binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter.
- EukaryotesOrganisms requiring transcription factors for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter.
- 5' to 3' DirectionThe direction in which RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA during elongation.
- RNA NucleotidesThe building blocks of RNA that pair with the DNA template during transcription.