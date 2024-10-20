Steps of Transcription definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Steps of Transcription definitions
  • Transcription
    The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, involving initiation, elongation, and termination.
  • Initiation
    The first step of transcription where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA.
  • Elongation
    The second step of transcription where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by pairing RNA nucleotides with the DNA template.
  • Termination
    The final step of transcription where the RNA polymerase and newly formed RNA are released from the DNA.
  • RNA Polymerase
    The enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA by using a DNA template during transcription.
  • Promoter
    A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
  • Transcription Factors
    Proteins required in eukaryotes to help RNA polymerase bind to the promoter.
  • DNA Template Strand
    The strand of DNA that is used by RNA polymerase as a guide to build RNA.
  • Pre-mRNA
    The initial RNA transcript in eukaryotes that requires processing before translation.
  • Terminator
    A DNA sequence that signals the end of transcription.
  • RNA Processing
    Modifications required for pre-mRNA in eukaryotes to become mature mRNA.
  • Prokaryotes
    Organisms whose transcription involves direct binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter.
  • Eukaryotes
    Organisms requiring transcription factors for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter.
  • 5' to 3' Direction
    The direction in which RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA during elongation.
  • RNA Nucleotides
    The building blocks of RNA that pair with the DNA template during transcription.