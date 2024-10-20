Steps of Transcription definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Transcription The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, involving initiation, elongation, and termination.

Initiation The first step of transcription where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA.

Elongation The second step of transcription where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by pairing RNA nucleotides with the DNA template.

Termination The final step of transcription where the RNA polymerase and newly formed RNA are released from the DNA.

RNA Polymerase The enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA by using a DNA template during transcription.

Promoter A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.

Transcription Factors Proteins required in eukaryotes to help RNA polymerase bind to the promoter.

DNA Template Strand The strand of DNA that is used by RNA polymerase as a guide to build RNA.

Pre-mRNA The initial RNA transcript in eukaryotes that requires processing before translation.

Terminator A DNA sequence that signals the end of transcription.

RNA Processing Modifications required for pre-mRNA in eukaryotes to become mature mRNA.

Prokaryotes Organisms whose transcription involves direct binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter.

Eukaryotes Organisms requiring transcription factors for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter.

5' to 3' Direction The direction in which RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA during elongation.