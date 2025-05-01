Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the two main types of cartilaginous joints, and how do they differ in terms of structure and movement?
The two main types of cartilaginous joints are synchondroses and symphyses. Synchondroses are joints where bones are connected by hyaline cartilage, are typically immovable (synarthroses), and examples include epiphyseal plates and the first rib's connection to the sternum. Symphyses are joints where bones are connected by fibrocartilage, are slightly movable (amphiarthroses), and are found along the body's midline, such as intervertebral joints and the pubic symphysis.
What type of cartilage binds the bones in synchondroses?
Hyaline cartilage binds the bones in synchondroses, providing structural stability but allowing no movement.
How are synchondroses functionally classified in terms of movement?
Synchondroses are classified as synarthroses, meaning they are immovable joints.
What happens to some synchondroses, such as epiphyseal plates, during adulthood?
Some synchondroses, like epiphyseal plates, ossify and fuse the bones together to form synostoses (bony joints) in adulthood.
Where in the body can you find a synchondrosis involving the first rib?
A synchondrosis is found where the first rib connects to the manubrium of the sternum via hyaline cartilage.
What type of cartilage binds the bones in symphyses?
Fibrocartilage binds the bones in symphyses, making them strong, flexible, and compressible.
How are symphyses functionally classified in terms of movement?
Symphyses are classified as amphiarthroses, meaning they allow for slight movement.
Where are symphyses typically located in the body?
Symphyses are typically located along the body's midline, such as in the spine and pelvis.
What is the function of fibrocartilage in symphyses?
Fibrocartilage in symphyses acts as a shock absorber due to its compressibility and resilience.
Give two examples of symphyses in the human body.
Examples of symphyses include the intervertebral joints in the spine and the pubic symphysis in the pelvis.