Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue definitions

Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue definitions
  • Epithelial Tissue
    A type of tissue that covers body surfaces and lines cavities, categorized by cell layers and shapes.
  • Simple
    Indicates a single layer of cells in epithelial tissue.
  • Stratified
    Indicates multiple layers of cells in epithelial tissue.
  • Squamous
    Describes flat, scale-like cells in epithelial tissue.
  • Cuboidal
    Describes cube-shaped cells in epithelial tissue.
  • Columnar
    Describes tall, column-like cells in epithelial tissue.
  • Pseudostratified
    Appears layered but consists of a single layer of cells.
  • Transitional
    A type of stratified tissue with multiple layers, adaptable to stretching.
  • Basement Membrane
    A thin layer that anchors epithelial tissue to underlying structures.
  • Apical Surface
    The surface of epithelial cells facing the open space or lumen.
  • Simple Squamous
    Epithelial tissue with one layer of flat cells.
  • Simple Cuboidal
    Epithelial tissue with one layer of cube-shaped cells.
  • Simple Columnar
    Epithelial tissue with one layer of column-like cells.
  • Stratified Squamous
    Epithelial tissue with multiple layers of flat cells.
  • Stratified Cuboidal
    Epithelial tissue with multiple layers of cube-shaped cells.