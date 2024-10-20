Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Epithelial Tissue A type of tissue that covers body surfaces and lines cavities, categorized by cell layers and shapes.

Simple Indicates a single layer of cells in epithelial tissue.

Stratified Indicates multiple layers of cells in epithelial tissue.

Squamous Describes flat, scale-like cells in epithelial tissue.

Cuboidal Describes cube-shaped cells in epithelial tissue.

Columnar Describes tall, column-like cells in epithelial tissue.

Pseudostratified Appears layered but consists of a single layer of cells.

Transitional A type of stratified tissue with multiple layers, adaptable to stretching.

Basement Membrane A thin layer that anchors epithelial tissue to underlying structures.

Apical Surface The surface of epithelial cells facing the open space or lumen.

Simple Squamous Epithelial tissue with one layer of flat cells.

Simple Cuboidal Epithelial tissue with one layer of cube-shaped cells.

Simple Columnar Epithelial tissue with one layer of column-like cells.

Stratified Squamous Epithelial tissue with multiple layers of flat cells.