Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue definitions
- Epithelial TissueA type of tissue that covers body surfaces and lines cavities, categorized by cell layers and shapes.
- SimpleIndicates a single layer of cells in epithelial tissue.
- StratifiedIndicates multiple layers of cells in epithelial tissue.
- SquamousDescribes flat, scale-like cells in epithelial tissue.
- CuboidalDescribes cube-shaped cells in epithelial tissue.
- ColumnarDescribes tall, column-like cells in epithelial tissue.
- PseudostratifiedAppears layered but consists of a single layer of cells.
- TransitionalA type of stratified tissue with multiple layers, adaptable to stretching.
- Basement MembraneA thin layer that anchors epithelial tissue to underlying structures.
- Apical SurfaceThe surface of epithelial cells facing the open space or lumen.
- Simple SquamousEpithelial tissue with one layer of flat cells.
- Simple CuboidalEpithelial tissue with one layer of cube-shaped cells.
- Simple ColumnarEpithelial tissue with one layer of column-like cells.
- Stratified SquamousEpithelial tissue with multiple layers of flat cells.
- Stratified CuboidalEpithelial tissue with multiple layers of cube-shaped cells.